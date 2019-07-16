Image zoom Grimes Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Grimes is willing to go to great lengths to feel her best — even if it means trying out “experimental” surgeries.

The singer, 31, detailed her fitness and health regimen in a new interview for her campaign with Adidas by Stella McCartney, including her decision to have part of her eyeball removed to improve her seasonal depression.

“[I] eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression,” Grimes, who was born as Claire Elise Boucher, said in the interview, which she shared a portion of on her Instagram account on Monday.

Grimes said that it’s part of her “360 approach” to her overall wellness. She also follows a regular daily regimen, beginning in the morning with supplements before moving into her workouts and mental health practices.

“I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximize the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc,” she said. “This helps promote ATP and it’s incredibly visceral.”

Grimes, who is dating Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, said that, “From that point I spend 2 to 4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to ‘astro-glide’ to other dimensions — past, present and future.”

RELATED VIDEO: 36 Auburn University Graduates Develop Rare Eye Cancer Years Apart

From there, the “Oblivion” singer does her workout.

“In the afternoons I do a 1- to 2-hour sword fighting session with my trainer, James Lew,” she said. “We go over the fundamentals that work the obliques, core stabilizes, and triceps as well as a few tricks. To wind down from this I spend 30 to 45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4 to 4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout.”

Grimes then moves to her recording studio, but she has a few specifications for her setup.

“I then spend 45 minutes stretching before heading into the studio where my mind and body are functioning at peak level, with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC’s (which is my preferred range for my blood type),” she said. “I’ve outfitted my studio with the highest grade of red light. It is pretty much 1000 [square feet infrared] Sauna. Hana then comes over and we do a screaming session for 20-25 minutes while I slow boil the honey tea that maximizes vocal proficiency.”

And at the end of the day, Grimes does something that’s likely more familiar to her fans than the rest of her routine.

“I go to bed with a humidifier on,” she said.