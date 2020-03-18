Grey's Anatomy Star Debbie Allen Hosting Dance Class Live on Instagram — How to Participate

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty

Multi-hyphenate Debbie Allen is treating her fans to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Wednesday.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, dancer and choreographer — who stars as Dr. Catherine Fox on Grey’s Anatomy — is teaching a dance class on Instagram Live at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST as people around the country are confined to their homes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Allen — who also runs the Debbie Allen Dance Academy — announced the news on her social media platform.

Her dance academy encouraged followers to “Make sure to use #dancewithdebbieallen if you post videos so Ms. Allen can watch them all. Spread the word!”

The 70-year-old is just one of many stars sharing their talents for free with their followers as the government continues to encourage self-isolation.

Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas, Pink, Hunter Hayes and married pair David Foster and Katharine McPhee were just a few of the musicians who shared private concerts on their social media pages Monday, with other stars like John Legend getting in on the fun on Tuesday.

The trend appeared to kick off with Thomas, who posted a cover of Crowded House’s hit, “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to his Instagram account, dubbing it “Social Distance Sessions.”

“During these uncertain times the entire world is shutting itself down. Part of that means that people aren’t going out and enjoying live music or any entertainment. I’m kicking this off and I invite all my brothers and sisters in the music world to go on Instagram and share a little something with people to help them while they hunker down in their homes,” Thomas, 48 wrote — challenging his musician friends like John Mayer, Jason Mraz, Alanis Morissette, Chris Daughtry, Gavin DeGraw, Ingrid Michaelson, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper and the Counting Crows to post their own performances.