RHOA Star NeNe Leakes Shares Husband Gregg Is Cancer Free: ‘Yes God’

NeNe and Gregg Leakes have some very good news!

Six months after revealing that her husband was battling stage 3 colon cancer, NeNe, 51, proudly shared that Gregg, 63, is now cancer free.

“Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared on Monday afternoon in a celebratory Instagram post.

The reality star went on to add several hashtags, including “f— cancer, cancer survivor, and push thru caretakers.”

Alongside the post, NeNe shared a photograph of Gregg smiling, while holding up a sign on which he had written, “No cancer found! Praise God.”

Gregg, who shared the same photo on his own account, went on to thank his wife for “being there for me” even when “it wasn’t easy.”

Days earlier, NeNe shared that they were still waiting for the test results, but that Gregg was “doing great.”

“A few days ago he took the PET scan so it’s going to be able to tell whether he needs to do more chemo, if there’s cancer, if it’s spread,” she told Extra TV. “But he looks great. I know he’s going to be good.”

Last month, NeNe, who shares sons Bryson and Brent with her husband, announced that Gregg had finished up six months of chemotherapy, writing that the moment marked the end of a “long emotional ride for our entire family.”

In November, NeNe opened up to PEOPLE about caring for Gregg, admitting that it was difficult.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she said. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t want me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

She said his illness had caused strain in their marriage.

“He’s changed as a person, his attitude changed,” she said. “I feel like that day, I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he’s sick and I need to remind myself because he’s so on the edge. He’s not nice, but he can’t help it.”

Back in January, Gregg publicly apologized to NeNe for their troubles.

“I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I pray to God to get it together… she’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me. Cancer will change your life.”

Though Gregg seemed to be blaming everything on his cancer then, during the RHOA reunion, which aired in April, the couple shared that their troubles dated back to before his diagnosis.

“Gregg is not a walk in the park. Not even if he didn’t have cancer, he is not a walk in the park,” NeNe said.