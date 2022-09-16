'The Great British Baking Show' Host Matt Lucas Reveals What Inspired His Dramatic Weight Loss

The Great British Baking Show's Matt Lucas is opening up about his dramatic weight loss.

While talking to the Mid Point podcast with Gabby Logan, the comedian, 48, explained his decision to change his lifestyle and lose weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My dad died when he was 52, very suddenly," he said, adding that his grandfather died not much older at 56. "I was looking at the law of averages here," Lucas said, acknowledging how close those ages were becoming to his own.

The Little Britain star and author continued, "I was very big and I was getting bigger in the pandemic. Sort of not being very active, not really going out, not seeing people, just eating a lot. I was so big I couldn't really fit on screen anymore."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lucas also insisted that his weight loss wasn't as impressive as it seems. "I'm not skinny by any means," he said on the podcast. "I've just lost some weight. I've gone from maybe a XXL, sometimes XXXL, down to a medium."

He mentioned that he's not interested in drugs or smoking and "hardly ever" drinks, saying "it's just the food really."

But, with his decision to cut back, Lucas is not depriving himself of not-so-guilty pleasures. "I just don't eat as much," he said, "but I eat sweets still."

Netflix

In fact, Lucas should prepare his sweet tooth for the newest season of the Great British Baking Show, which premiered in the UK on Wednesday — where it's known as The Great British Bake Off — ahead of its kickoff on Netflix Friday.

Once again, a dozen of the best home bakers from across Britain have traveled to the iconic white tent on a sprawling country estate to have their creations judged by industry greats Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

"Over the next 10 weeks they'll face 30 brand new challenges, designed to put every bit of their baking ability to the test," said co-host Noel Fielding in the season's trailer PEOPLE exclusively debuted on Wednesday.

Like in previous seasons, each episode will feature three challenges over the course of a weekend: a signature bake, a technical (blind) bake and a showstopper bake — each designed around a different theme.

Up first will be "astounding cakes," Lucas said in the trailer, starting with "a batch of scrumptious signature sandwiches, a classic American cake that will catch some red-handed, and a show-stopping home bake that will expose any shaky foundations."

This year's crop of bakers are as diverse as ever, ranging from a music teacher, a nanny and a former charity director to an IT manager, an architectural assistant and a nuclear scientist.

"I've always wanted to apply, but never had the courage to actually do it. This year I thought I'd give it a try and I'm here," one baker explained, before admitting she's "so worried."

"I work in a supermarket behind the checkout. This is the biggest thing I've ever done. Things like this don't happen to me," added another, while her competitor joked, "My partner said 'Fake it until you make it' and that's what I'm doing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At least one competitor is there for more than just baking. "I'm intrigued to see if Paul's eyes are as blue as people's say in real life," she said, pointing to a popular Game of Thrones character. "Like a White Walker or something. Look into your soul!"

The Great British Baking Show is now streaming.