Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm — Here's What to Know About the 'Silent Killer'

Grant Wahl's family said an autopsy showed the soccer journalist died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 14, 2022 08:54 PM
Grant wahl
Grant Wahl.

Grant Wahl's collapse at the World Cup in Qatar was caused by an aortic aneurysm.

His wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said she knew there was no stopping his death. "No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him," she wrote on Wahl's Substack. Wahl died last week at age 48.

Aneurysms are often known as "a silent killer" because people are unaware they have them until they've ruptured, and they often result in death, according to The Washington Post.

An aorta is the large artery that carries the blood from the heart through the chest and torso. An aortic aneurysm is a balloon-like bugle that develops in the aorta, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The force of blood pumping can rupture an aneurysm, which results in internal bleeding.

The CDC reports that more than 9,900 people died of aortic aneurysms or aortic dissections (when the layers of the artery wall split and blood leaks between them) in 2019, with close to 60 percent of them occurring in men.

CNN reports that aortic aneurysms happen in about two out of every 100,000 people.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that men between the ages of 65 and 75 who have ever smoked get an ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysms, even if they they have no symptoms, according to the CDC.

It's important to get screened because the majority of aortic aneurysms are asymptomatic, the Washington Post reports.

In some cases, there are symptoms.

Gounder said the chest pressure her husband experienced before his death could have been a symptom.

According to the CDC, unhealthy behaviors, including smoking, that damage the heart could increase the risk for an aortic aneurysm. Other factors include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and hardened arteries.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Connective tissue disorders like Marfan syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, as well as having a family history of aortic aneurysms, could increase the chances of a person having one.

It's rare to survive an event like an aortic aneurysm, CNN Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula told the outlet.

"Normally there's no blood in that space. And what can happen is if there's enough blood that gets in there, the heart essentially can't beat because it sort of compresses the heart, and you can have a cardiac arrest," Narula said.

Related Articles
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Journalist Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm, Family Says
Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl's Aneurysm Was 'Likely Brewing for Years,' His Wife Says in First Interview
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
Grant Wahl's Widow Says She 'Will Forever Cherish the Gift of His Life' After Sharing His Cause of Death
grant wahl death
Journalist Grant Wahl Said He 'Had a Case of Bronchitis' Before His Death: 'Pressure and Discomfort'
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
Amy Yasbeck acting again at 60 after John Ritter's death. Credit: Rochelle Brodin
Amy Yasbeck Is Not Ready to Date 19 Years After Husband John Ritter's Death: 'I'd Miss Him More'
meredith staggers
Influencer Meredith Staggers Says Her Migraine Turned Out to Be a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm
Closeup shot of a doctor having a consultation with a patient in his office
Health Panel Recommends Regular Anxiety Screenings for Adults Under 65
Holly Jordan NICU
A Tragedy in the Kennedy Family Saved My Preemie — and I Got the Chance to Thank Them
Covid test
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
Kevin Samuels, YouTuber with 1.4M subscribers, has died
YouTube Star Kevin Samuels, Known for Polarizing Views on Women, Died from Hypertension: Reports
South African Police Forces (SAPS) and forensics experts work at the scene where an estimated 20 young people died in Enyobeni Tavern in East London, South Africa
Methanol Found in Blood of 21 Teenagers Who Died at a South African Tavern, Officials Say
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Idle Survived a Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Had Been a Dead Man Walking'
Charles Johnson is raising his two boys solo after wife Kira died during childbirth and is raising awareness of the issue.
Husband of Woman Who Died After C-Section Speaks About Black Maternal Health While Raising His Boys Alone
bob saget
Bob Saget's Family Granted Permanent Injunction to Block Release of His Death Investigation Records
Mixed race girl sleeping
Pediatric Hospitalizations Due to Accidental Melatonin Overdoses Spiked in Last Decade, CDC Says