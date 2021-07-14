Grandmother Given 10 Percent Chance of Survival Beats Severe COVID Complications: 'Walking Miracle'

“Most of her pancreas died and she had a dead organ in her abdomen,” Alisa White’s doctor Demetrios Tzimas said

A grandmother beat COVID-19 and pancreatitis, which was a complication of the virus, after being given just a 10 percent chance of survival.

Alisa White, 61, from Long Island, New York was admitted to Huntington Hospital in January where she stayed for six months in order to undergo life-saving surgeries, ABC 7 reported.

The grandmother of 11 developed severe pancreatitis from complications due to COVID and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors worked to clear out her infection. She endured seven surgeries throughout her hospital stay, according to the outlet.

White was given an estimate of a 10 percent chance of survival. Dr. Demetrios Tzimas said in a press conference captured by CBS New York, "She's really a walking miracle."

"Unfortunately she had such bad pancreatitis, most of her pancreas died, and she had a dead organ in her abdomen," he said, later explaining that they removed as much damaged tissue as possible for a human to survive.

Appearing at the press conference with a mask on, White told Dr. Tzimas, "I want to thank you, thank you very much for saving my life."

She added, "How many times could I have died? So many times I could have died."

Doctors presented her with a gift card to Texas Roadhouse, one of her favorite restaurants, on Tuesday so White could take her children and grandchildren, according to ABC 7.