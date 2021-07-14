Grandmother Given 10 Percent Chance of Survival Beats Severe COVID Complications: 'Walking Miracle'
“Most of her pancreas died and she had a dead organ in her abdomen,” Alisa White’s doctor Demetrios Tzimas said
A grandmother beat COVID-19 and pancreatitis, which was a complication of the virus, after being given just a 10 percent chance of survival.
Alisa White, 61, from Long Island, New York was admitted to Huntington Hospital in January where she stayed for six months in order to undergo life-saving surgeries, ABC 7 reported.
The grandmother of 11 developed severe pancreatitis from complications due to COVID and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors worked to clear out her infection. She endured seven surgeries throughout her hospital stay, according to the outlet.
White was given an estimate of a 10 percent chance of survival. Dr. Demetrios Tzimas said in a press conference captured by CBS New York, "She's really a walking miracle."
"Unfortunately she had such bad pancreatitis, most of her pancreas died, and she had a dead organ in her abdomen," he said, later explaining that they removed as much damaged tissue as possible for a human to survive.
Appearing at the press conference with a mask on, White told Dr. Tzimas, "I want to thank you, thank you very much for saving my life."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
She added, "How many times could I have died? So many times I could have died."
Doctors presented her with a gift card to Texas Roadhouse, one of her favorite restaurants, on Tuesday so White could take her children and grandchildren, according to ABC 7.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.