'Gorilla Glue Girl' Gets Stem Cell Therapy to Heal Her Scalp After Botched Dye Job

Tessica Brown, also known as "Gorilla Glue girl, has undergone stem cell therapy after a botched dye job led to chunks of the Louisiana native's hair falling out.

Brown, 39, went viral this year after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray.

"I am just praying that it works," Brown told the New York Post which reported that the stem cell therapy treatment took place Wednesday at the La Fue Hair Clinic in Pasadena, California.

Brown needed the therapy after using dye to hide gray hairs, but ended up burning her scalp and losing her hair, according to the outlet.

She discussed her latest hair debacle in a recent TikTok video that garnered nearly 3 million views.

"Me thinking that my hair was strong enough to take chemicals, dude, no it was not," Brown said in the video while showing that her hair was actually falling out in clumps as she combed through it.

Brown's manager Gina Rodriguez told the NYP that chemicals used to help repair Brown's hair interacted badly with the dye.

Brown had been using a line of haircare she developed called Forever Hair.

As the hair started to grow in, Brown thought it was ready to be color-treated. But when she attempted to dye it, chunks started to fall out, PEOPLE reported.

In February, the mother of five underwent surgery due to the Gorilla Glue incident.

The surgery was performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, who reached out to Rodriguez after hearing about Brown's story, PEOPLE previously reported.

Dr. Obeng offered to fix Brown's hair for free.

"As a chemistry major, I knew that this was a possibility," Obeng told PEOPLE at the time.

"So I had to look at the ingredients, the main components of Gorilla Glue. We mixed the different components just to make sure that it will work, and also not harm the skin. You know, a lot of people can take out glue, but the question is, how can you safely take out glue, and not break skin. And as somebody with extensive background in reconstruction, I was very well versed in that."

For now, Brown is hopeful that the stem cell therapy — which can cost up to $6,000 — will work.