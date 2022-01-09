Shoppers Call This Space-Saving Foldable Treadmill a 'Fantastic Purchase for a Small Apartment'
You don't have to spend a ton of money on a pricey membership or a complete home gym setup to get in shape. All you really need are a few essentials, like dumbbells, a yoga mat, and some cardio equipment. If you don't have a lot of room to work with, there are still plenty of space-saving options out there to get your heart pumping — like the GoPlus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill that can be folded up and stored underneath a bed, couch, or desk. And right now, you can get it on sale with a double discount at Amazon.
Powered by a quiet 2.25 horsepower motor, the compact treadmill has a two-in-one design that allows users to choose between a walking mode and a running mode. When the riser is folded down, you can walk on the machine hands-free (up to 4 kilometers per hour in speed), so you can get your steps in as you work at a standing desk or read a magazine. When the handrail is raised, you'll be able to jog as fast as 12 kilometers per hour, with access to the LED display screen that lets you keep tabs on your distance, time, speed, and calories burned.
This unique folding mechanism is also why the machine is so easy to store — it's only 5 inches in height once folded, so it won't take up a lot of space (even if you live in a small apartment). Plus, it has two wheels on the bottom for pain-free relocation.
As you break a sweat, you'll appreciate the slip-resistant running belt that's designed with five cushioned layers to absorb the pressure you'd normally put on your joints as you run. You may even notice that it has a little bounce to it as you walk — that's the shock absorption coming into play.
The compact machine has more than 2,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who appreciate its portable design. Some reviewers add that the treadmill makes minimal noise, which is another reason it's a "fantastic purchase for a small apartment." One shopper wrote, "This treadmill is great if you don't have a lot of open space. It runs well and is really cute, too. We love the fact that the handle bar can be folded down…It's a great feature."
Another person, who uses the treadmill while living in an RV, called it a "space saver" and wrote: "I searched high and low until I found this one. I have a full size [treadmill] for home use but this is perfect for traveling in my RV because every time I go RVing, I gain weight. Now there's no excuse. It fits in my small 20 foot travel trailer and I can [run on the] treadmill every day on the road, just like at home."
Along with a 26 percent markdown, the treadmill is an additional $20 off right now thanks to an on-site Amazon coupon — bringing the final price down to just $350. Start working out at home this year (no matter the size of your space) by purchasing the GoPlus folding treadmill before this double discount ends.
