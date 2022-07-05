Google to Delete Location Data of Users Who Visit Abortion Clinics After Overturning of Roe v. Wade

The search engine will delete location data of users who visit abortion clinics and fertility centers in hopes of protecting privacy as states continue to implement abortion bans

Google is assuring the privacy of its users who visit abortion clinics following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The company announced in a blog post published Friday that it will automatically delete location data of users who visit medical facilities like abortion clinics, fertility centers, domestic violence shelters, counseling centers and more.

The information was described as being "particularly personal" and the decision was made in hopes of preventing legal troubles for users of the search engine as states continue to implement abortion bans and restrictions.

"Today, we're announcing that if our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," wrote Jen Fitzpatrick, Google's senior vice president of core systems and experiences. "We're committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections."

Though Google did not detail its future response to requests for information from law enforcement, the company emphasized that it will "continue to oppose demands that are overly broad or otherwise legally objectionable."

President Joe Biden previously doubled down on his pro-choice support, announcing from a press conference in Madrid on Thursday that he will have news to share after meeting with some governors this weekend.

"The most important thing to be clear about is I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law," he said firmly. "The way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that, and if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights – it should be [that] we provide an exception to this … requiring an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision."

Last month's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting trigger laws in place that governors enacted following the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests have since erupted around the country, and Biden, 79, has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."