Prepare Yourself for Cold and Flu Season with This No-Contact Thermometer Shoppers Swear Is So Easy to Use

Snap up the Amazon best-seller while it’s just $18

By
Brittany VanDerBill
Brittany VanDerBill
Brittany VanDerBill

Published on October 29, 2022 01:00 AM

Forehead Thermometer
Photo: Amazon

Fall and winter are wonderful, but there's no denying that with the cold weather also comes cold and flu season. It's no fun being sick, but it happens. And it's important to have the right supplies at home when you or your kiddos don't feel well.

This Goodbaby Forehead Thermometer is a handy tool to have this season — and it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now.

The digital thermometer is simple to use — just point it at your forehead and press a button. Then, the results will appear on the screen. The device uses infrared technology and can show readings in Celsius or Fahrenheit.

Normally $30, the best-selling thermometer is marked down and thanks to an on-site coupon, the price comes in at just $18. It's no wonder reviewers have given the popular pick more than 59,000 five-star ratings.

Forehead Thermometer
Amazon

Buy It! GoodBaby Forehead Thermometer, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The thermometer takes two AAA batteries, which are included. The backlit display and large numbers make it super easy to read. One shopper loved the fact that it also displays a color code based on "normal or not normal temps" so parents "know by the color if they have a fever or not." Green means a normal range, orange indicates a slightly higher than usual temp, and red means a fever is present.

The fact that it's so simple yet effective is a huge draw to shoppers. A five-star reviewer called it "very easy to use," and appreciated the ability to turn off the beeping indicator so it won't wake sleeping littles.

It's safe to use for babies, kids, adults, and the elderly, so it's great for the whole family. And there's no waiting around — it displays the temp instantly. Reviewers also loved that it's a no-contact option so you can use it with multiple people "without fear of contamination." You can even store up to 35 temp readings in its memory so you can keep tabs on a fever.

Be prepared heading into this cold and flu season thanks to this infrared, no-contact thermometer that's conveniently on sale now.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

