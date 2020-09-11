This No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Has 12,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It’s 41% Off Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a touchless forehead thermometer, you’re in luck — one of the most popular models on Amazon is on major sale.

The GoodBaby Touchless Forehead and Ear Thermometer is a best-seller on the site. It’s currently the best-selling ear thermometer, and it’s the overall third best-seller in Amazon’s health and household category. The device has racked up a whopping 12,000 five-star ratings thanks to its multifunctional features: Not only can it support forehead and ear readings, but it’s able to take room and food temperatures as well.

Right now, you can snag it on sale for just $17 (which is a 41 percent discount). Since many people are buying it right now, it's already backordered, but don’t fret — you can still add it to your cart and checkout, just expect a later shipping date.

Customers say the GoodBaby thermometer is easy to use, has consistent results, and responds quickly.

“Following COVID-19, which has changed everything, we need a thermometer. Something that doesn’t require to leave it under the tongue for 30 seconds while we wonder what nastiness was on it from its last use,” one shopper wrote. “I gave [this] thermometer a try because of its versatility. It turns out to be super easy to use. I’ve also used it to check the temp of the inside of my oven, which the oven is off, to see if it’s a good temp for cultivating a sourdough bread starter. Like I said, versatility at its best.”

Many shoppers also mention it’s lightweight and easy to travel with if you are going to work daily and want to check your temperature or the temperature of others.