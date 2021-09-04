GoDaddy, Lyft, and Uber Defend Women's Right to Healthcare Over Texas' New Restrictive Abortion Law

Under the new law, abortions are banned after about six weeks of pregnancy — before many expecting women would even know they were pregnant

Protesters hold up signs as they march down Congress Ave at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot.

Protesters hold up signs as they march down Congress Ave at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot.

At least three major companies — GoDaddy, Uber, and Lyft — are taking steps to defend customers against Texas' controversial new abortion law.

Under the law, abortions are banned after about six weeks of pregnancy — before many expecting women would even know they were pregnant. Anyone that attempts to assist those looking to do so is at risk of prosecution as well.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race confirmed that the website hosting service gave the state 24 hours to find a new host for their website due to violating their terms of service, according to NPR.

The now-defunct website created by Texas Right to Life had encouraged individuals to report violators of the new law with the promise of a possible $10,000 reward.

Protesters hold up signs as they march down Congress Ave at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot. Credit: Sergio Flores/Getty

During its brief existence, several users on TikTok and Reddit inundated the site with fake tips. Among those accused of violating the law included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who championed the bill, and numerous characters from the fictional Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to The New York Times.

Texas Right to Life spokeswoman Kimberlyn Schwartz said the group's IT team was "already in process of transferring our assets to another provider" and promised to have the site restored within 24 to 48 hours, per the Times.

Ride-share competitors Uber and Lyft have both agreed to pay for any legal fees incurred by drivers employed by them in Texas regarding any potential violations of the restrictive new law.

In a statement released Friday, Lyft called the burden put on both drivers and riders under the new law "completely unacceptable."

Lyft Driver Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

"We want to be clear: Drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why," the statement said, later noting the law "is incompatible with people's basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company."

The company also promised to donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood "to help ensure that transportation is never a barrier to healthcare access."

Lyft founder and CEO Logan Green shared an abridged version of the statement in a thread on Twitter. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi hopped on board a short time later.

"Right on @logangreen — drivers shouldn't be put at risk for getting people where they want to go. Team @Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way," he wrote in response, thanking Green "for the push."

AUSTIN, TX - SEPT 1: Pro-choice protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Austin, TX. Texas passed SB8 which effectively bans nearly all abortions and it went into effect Sept. 1. A request to the Supreme Court to block the bill went unanswered and the Court still has yet to take any action on it. Credit: Sergio Flores/Getty

As noted in Lyft's statement, both drivers and passengers are at risk of prosecution under the new law.

"Drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why. Imagine being a driver and not knowing if you are breaking the law by giving someone a ride," the company said in Friday's statement.

"Similarly, riders never have to justify, or even share, where they are going and why," the statement continued. "Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a healthcare appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you for fear of breaking a law."

Netflix took similar steps in 2019 after Georgia passed its own controversial abortion bill mirrored in the current Texas law. The legislation banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the supposed time when a doctor can allegedly detect a fetal heartbeat.

Texas abortion law Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

After the bill became law, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos suggested the company would pull production from Georgia should the restrictions on women's health ever go into effect.

"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law," said Sarandos, adding the company would work with the ACLU and others in court.