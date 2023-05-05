'GMA' 's Ginger Zee Says Running 'Kept Me Above Rock Bottom' After Depression Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Running has always been something Ginger Zee has enjoyed, but she never really understood the benefit of it until she checked herself into a mental health facility.

The Good Morning America chief meteorologist — who previously revealed that she was diagnosed with depression at 21 — spoke candidly to PEOPLE about how running has helped her make strides with her mental health.

Teaming up with the New York Road Runners, the 42-year-old attended the first Open Run for an Open Mind event, aimed at providing opportunities to positively impact individuals' mental health through running for May's Mental Health Awareness Month.

"In my darkest times personally, as my career was ramping up and everything was going, running was the therapy I didn't realize I had," Zee says. "A lot of times it broke isolation or it gave me the natural dopamine hit or whatever it was that I didn't realize I needed more than anything."

She continues, "I wasn't in a place — because I didn't have the proper diagnosis until about 11 years ago — to really heal, but I believe that running kept me above rock bottom many times."

Zee says she started running around age 10 and continued through high school, calling it the form of exercise that came easiest to her.

However, she got "addicted" to it when she finished college, "the time in my life where I was at my worst mentally," referring to the most difficult point in her battle with depression which led to her past suicide attempt.

"Once I went to the hospital to get my inpatient treatment — which I should have done much earlier — physical activity was part of the roadmap they gave me… after sleep and nutrition," Zee says.

"I always knew that running felt good. I always knew that I felt a little better, more clear head. But that's when I realized the science behind what was actually happening when you move, and how that was an integral part and would be in the future," she adds. "Running is the crown jewel of my physical mental connection."

Now that the mom of two is "the healthiest and happiest I've ever been" and running at least three times a week, she says she's turning her focus toward raising more awareness about mental health.

After getting on her feet and attending the Open Run for an Open Mind event Tuesday, Zee tells PEOPLE that she's hoping there's more action happening with addressing mental health care.

"I'm so happy because anything that I've been a part of in the last decade with mental health is a lot of talking, which is wonderful, but action is what I'm all about," she says. "The action of, what do we do next? Now that we're all hopefully past the stigma of whatever the mental health challenge that so many humans have, we all can talk about it. But nobody knows what the next step is."

"Words and reducing stigma are wonderful, but until we actually take action and take a step forward — which is so literal here — I don't know that we've done as much as we possibly can," she adds.

Zee believes the solution is for people to finally realize the importance of treating mental health in the same way that physical health is treated.

"With physical health, if somebody breaks their leg everybody knows what to do. We take them to the hospital, we get them rehabilitation, and they get better," she explains. "But when someone is having something going on in their mental health, everyone gets a little clammy and they're not sure what to do."

"Do just what you would do with the person that broke their leg. You pick them up, you hold their hand, you go find that therapist because they're not capable of doing it," Zee continues. "We need that community or team to recognize and be there and have the skills and really the access to care for everyone."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.