Glee's Kevin McHale Transformed His Body to Fix Stomach Issues: 'I Was Constantly in Pain'

When Kevin McHale needed a solution for his unbearable stomach problems, he turned to a gym for help — and completely transformed his body in the process.

The former Glee star joined Ultimate Performance gym in Los Angeles, and over the course of 12 weeks, he dropped 8.2 percent body fat, gained 5 lbs. of muscle and now feels “confident.”

“I had become ‘skinny fat,’ ” McHale, 30, said in a statement. “I had been working through an intestinal and digestion issue that was eluding diagnosis and that really took a toll on me.”

The actor said that he was “constantly in pain” from his stomach issues. He tried elimination diets to determine what foods were causing problems, but nothing worked.

Kevin McHale Ultimate Performance

“It got to the point where I was already feeling miserable because the intestinal issues, and plus the self-added guilt of not getting myself to the gym or eating as healthily as possible, it was a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Plus, he just “felt badly about his body” overall. “Not necessarily from a superficial standpoint — I did want to look better, but I mostly felt terrible.”

McHale decided to start working with a trainer at Ultimate Performance, who helped him revamp his diet and put him through regular exercises.

“While only a few of the exercises were new to me, the attention to detail and technique was completely new,” he said. “Eddie [his trainer] was also getting me used to pushing myself to the point of failure, conditioning me to be comfortable with that, knowing that I could push myself harder than I thought I could and when I couldn’t, he would be there to quite literally take the weight from me. I realized over those first few weeks that the little changes and corrections during every single rep were what was really making the difference.”

Kevin McHale Ultimate Performance

McHale said he was “most excited and most scared” to tackle the diet, which was a major departure from his usual meals of burritos and cookies. On the new plan, he focused on counting his macros — the caloric content of a food — in three categories: fats, carbohydrates and proteins.

Kevin McHale Ultimate Performance

That combo helped him completely change his life.

“When you’re investing your time and energy into yourself in this way, it changes so much of your life,” McHale said. “The things that seem little, like getting better sleep because you’ve actually worked your body out, all add up to feeling better physically, mentally and emotionally. Now, I feel good, I feel like I know how to properly workout in a gym, I know how to eat well and most importantly I feel like I came away with the knowledge that I’ll be able to use forever.”