"Everybody who's not vaccinated, go get vaccinated 'cause that sucks," Gleb Savchenko said on AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke’s Pretty Messed Up podcast

Gleb Savchenko Says He Felt Like He Was 'Dying' with COVID: 'I Called 911'

Gleb Savchenko revealed he contracted the delta variant of COVID-19 while unvaccinated.

"Three months ago I was unvaccinated and I got delta," the 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro said on AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke's Pretty Messed Up podcast on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Savchenko told the hosts he "never felt worse" in his life, "My heart was like 167 beats per minute. I fainted a couple of times. I called 911 twice."

"It was pretty bad," he said, explaining that he believes he got it on a flight back from Dallas, Texas after a work trip.

When the dad of two got home, he had two negative COVID tests before he finally got a positive on a third attempt.

Gleb Savchenko Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

"I was dying. Literally dying. I felt like I couldn't breathe. It was just bad," Savchenko said. "I was home for two weeks. It was bad. It was the worst."

The DWTS pro told McLean, 43, and Burke, 37, that 10 days after he recovered from the highly contagious variant he got vaccinated.

"Everybody who's not vaccinated, go get vaccinated 'cause that sucks," he warned. "It sucks."

Savchenko also opened up about his fears going into the upcoming season of DWTS as a single dad to daughters Olivia, 11, and Zlata, 4, whom he shares with his estranged wife Elena Samodanova.

"We share custody 50/50, so a week with Elena, a week with me. I interviewed several babysitters, so literally, I'm just going to try to do it all," he said on the podcast. "I'm still going through this whole thing and it's super new to me."

The ballroom dancer admitted, "I'm scared as f–k, to be honest with you."

Cody Rigsby, Dancing with the Stars Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Cody Rigsby/Instagram

"I enjoy being with my girls. To me, I'm the best dad. I give them everything. I love, love, love being with them," he said, explaining that he's been trying to plan rehearsals with his DWTS partner around his children's school schedules and activities because he doesn't "want to miss out on the good stuff."

Savchenko will be a dance pro on season 30, premiering on Sept. 20.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.