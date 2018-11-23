5 Charities to Consider Donating to for #GivingTuesday

The tradition getting as many good deals as possible on Black Friday often brings to mind people who can’t afford to spend excessive amounts of money during the holiday season.

That’s how #GivingTuesday began — the day after Cyber Monday, it’s all about helping others less fortunate whether through a donation or giving your time to a charity. This year it falls on Nov. 27.

To join the global movement, you can participate as an individual or a group, and the best place to start is in your community, according to the organization’s website. Here are several charities that have local participants that you should consider contributing to.

GoFundMe

This crowdfunding website has thousands of causes on it, making it easy to find one that feels personal to you. Despite a recent national scandal from a fake campaign that raised $400,000, reps from the company said in a statement to PEOPLE that “misuse is very rare on our platform … [making up] less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. We have a zero tolerance policy for fraudulent behavior. If fraud occurs, donors get refunded and we work with law enforcement officials to recover the money. One fraudulent campaign is one too many, but when it does take place, we take action to protect donors.”

Facebook Fundraiser

This aspect of the social networking site offers both support for individuals and larger nonprofits and charities. You can find one that speaks to you through its explore option and encourage friends to donate online, too. Company reps said in a statement to PEOPLE that so far the platform has raised $1 billion, and more than 20 million people across 19 countries have participated in some capacity. On Giving Tuesday, Facebook in partnership with PayPal has pledged to match up to $7 million in donations made to eligible US nonprofits.

GiveDirectly

This is an organization that finds extremely poor communities around the globe and allows donors to send money to people most in need. GiveDirectly transfers about $1,000 per household per year — or whatever the typical budget is in the area — using electronic payment systems that notify recipients and allow them collect cash from a mobile money agent in their village or nearest town.

Make-A-Wish Foundation

One of the best known charities in the world, this organization helps makes the dreams of children with life-threatening illnesses come true. According to the foundation’s website, a wish is granted in the U.S. about every 34 minutes. There are plenty of local chapters to join if you’re eager to donate time, as well as money.

The Humane Society of the United States

This organization has been making headlines recently for the work its done for animals in the wake of the wildfires in California. Branded as the country’s most effective animal protection organization, the Humane Society has local chapters that need both volunteers and money. In 2017 alone, 125,463 animals’ lives were changed because of this group’s efforts.