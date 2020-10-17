Giuliana Rancic Gives Coronavirus Recovery Update After Testing Positive: 'All Better Now'

Giuliana Rancic has given an update on her and her family’s coronavirus recovery, weeks after first announcing she tested positive.

The longtime E! host, 46, shared a photo on her Instagram page for Breast Cancer Awareness month on Friday and a fan commented asking, “How are you feeling from the Covid?”

“We are through it and all better now,” Rancic replied. “Thank you for asking. We appreciate it.”

Rancic revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 in the preliminary testing required by E! and parent company NBCUniversal prior to the Emmy Awards in September. Rancic announced her absence from the awards show red carpet with a video filmed from her home, in which she also said her husband Bill Rancic, 49, and their son Duke, 8, tested positive.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different," Rancic said in the video. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

In an appearance on The Doctors shortly after, Bill sat down with Dr. Ian Smith for his first broadcast interview about his coronavirus diagnosis, sharing details about how he and his family were coping.

Bill admitted that the news of diagnosis came as a shock as the family of three has been quarantined together in Idaho since March, taking precautions to stay healthy during the pandemic.

“Shockingly me, Giuliana and our son Duke, we all tested positive, needless to say we were rather shocked because we were all so cautious wiping every package down," Rancic said, adding, "We got it while we were in seclusion which tells you anyone can get it ... this is not a joke.”

“I had some respiratory symptoms and a little bit of body aches ...” he added, before noting that Giuliana, who has a history of breast cancer, had milder symptoms. “Fortunately her symptoms were less than mine and she’s strong as a bull — so knock on wood thank god that everything is okay."