Bill Rancic Says Wife Giuliana's Coronavirus Symptoms Were Less Severe than His: 'She's Strong'

In an exclusive clip from The Doctors, Bill Rancic talks about his symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

Bill Rancic has given details about his family's experience with COVID-19.

In an upcoming appearance on The Doctors, Rancic sits down with Dr. Ian Smith for his first broadcast interview about his coronavirus diagnosis, sharing details about how he and his family are coping.

His wife Giuliana revealed on Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 in the preliminary testing required by E! and parent company NBCUniversal ahead of the 2020 Emmys. In her video message, the longtime E! host, 46, also shared that her husband, 49, and their son, Duke, 8, had tested positive.

Chatting with Dr. Smith, Rancic — who celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with Giuliana at the beginning of the month — admitted that the news of diagnosis came as a shock as the family of three has been quarantined together in Idaho since March, taking precautions to stay healthy during the pandemic.

“Shockingly me, Giuliana and our son Duke, we all tested positive, needless to say we were rather shocked because we were all so cautious wiping every package down," Rancic said, adding, "We got it while we were in seclusion which tells you anyone can get it ... this is not a joke.”

The RPM restauranteur explained that he got tested after a friend in their quarantine"pod" got the virus. Rancic went on to describe his symptoms, saying that he initially attributed some breathing issues to smoke that was in the area before receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I had some respiratory symptoms and a little bit of body aches ...” he said before adding that Giuliana, who has a history of breast cancer, had milder symptoms. “Fortunately her symptoms were less than mine and she’s strong as a bull — so knock on wood thank god that everything is okay."

Due to her positive COVID-19 test, Giuliana was unable to host E!'s virtual Emmys pre-show Sunday, explaining to fans that while it was hard to miss the awards event, she was "thankful" she found out about the test before traveling.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different," Rancic said in her Instagram video. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

She continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

Giuliana was slated to host the Emmys red carpet pre-show with actress Vivica A. Fox who also tested positive for the virus, sharing a similar statement with fans through celebrity stylist E! commentator Brad Goreski.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home," the statement read.

"During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I'm sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight's nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!"