14-Year-Old Girl with Rare Genetic Disorder Gets to Attend Her First-Ever Concert, Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

A Tennessee teen with a rare genetic disorder is finally getting to see her favorite musician: Taylor Swift.

Nora Gooden, a 14-year-old from Knoxville, is set to attend her first concert ever, Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour. Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, she uses a wheelchair and requires breathing assistance.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disorder that attacks motor neurons and weakens the voluntary muscles used for crawling, walking, head and neck control and swallowing.

Jamie Gooden/Instagram

Last month, Nora's parents celebrated her 14th birthday by surprising her with tickets to the singer's sold out May 6 concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Her parents filmed the sweet moment Nora found out she would attend the concert on TikTok, also gifting her a Taylor Swift t-shirt and CD.

"I was able to purchase accessible seats with a side stage view, but Nissan moved us to a different accessible area where Nora would be able to see better," Nora's mom, Jaime, told The Tennessean.

"They also blocked off seats around us to accommodate Nora's wheelchair. She lays sideways, so they made sure she would be able to see with the railing height," Jaime continued. "They have been really helpful."

SMA will make attending the concert difficult for Nora, who needs help breathing and is advised to limit her exposure to others.

However, her mom is "stepping out of her comfort zone to bring Nora to the concert, where she hopes to give Nora the experience of being a normal teen," a spokeswoman said in a statement to PEOPLE.