14-Year-Old Girl with Rare Genetic Disorder Gets to Attend Her First-Ever Concert, Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Nora Gooden, a 14-year-old diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, will be able to see Taylor Swift live next month thanks to accommodations made by Nashville's Nissan Stadium

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 02:50 PM
taylor swift
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jamie Gooden/Instagram

A Tennessee teen with a rare genetic disorder is finally getting to see her favorite musician: Taylor Swift.

Nora Gooden, a 14-year-old from Knoxville, is set to attend her first concert ever, Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour. Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, she uses a wheelchair and requires breathing assistance.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disorder that attacks motor neurons and weakens the voluntary muscles used for crawling, walking, head and neck control and swallowing.

taylor swift
Jamie Gooden/Instagram

Last month, Nora's parents celebrated her 14th birthday by surprising her with tickets to the singer's sold out May 6 concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Her parents filmed the sweet moment Nora found out she would attend the concert on TikTok, also gifting her a Taylor Swift t-shirt and CD.

"I was able to purchase accessible seats with a side stage view, but Nissan moved us to a different accessible area where Nora would be able to see better," Nora's mom, Jaime, told The Tennessean.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They also blocked off seats around us to accommodate Nora's wheelchair. She lays sideways, so they made sure she would be able to see with the railing height," Jaime continued. "They have been really helpful."

SMA will make attending the concert difficult for Nora, who needs help breathing and is advised to limit her exposure to others.

However, her mom is "stepping out of her comfort zone to bring Nora to the concert, where she hopes to give Nora the experience of being a normal teen," a spokeswoman said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift Billy Joel family
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment
Kelsea Ballerini: Shoot date: March 29, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Proud' of Her Emotional Growth: 'My Soul, My Heart and My Body Are at Rest' (Exclusive)
Beabadoobee Having a moment
Beabadoobee on Opening for Taylor Swift, Filipino Representation and Working with Her Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Scott Swift, singer Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift attend the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
All About Taylor Swift's Parents, Scott and Andrea Swift
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
McKinnon Galloway real life love
Woman with Rare Genetic Disorder Wondered 'Who Is Going to Ever Love Me?' Then Fiancé Proved 'He's the One'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Relationship: A Look Back
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Sparkles on Tour, Plus Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW, Jennifer Lopez and More
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Taylor Dome Says She's an 'OG' Taylor Swift Fan, Has Photo with Singer from When She Was 9
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
'Only Murders in the Building' Stars Film in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and More
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner during Teen Choice 2011 at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner's Relationship: A Look Back
Senior woman on a video call with her therapist
Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs