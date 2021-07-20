Ginger Zee Responds to Comment About Her Weight: This Size Is 'Right for Me'

Ginger Zee says her weight is "right for me."

On Tuesday, Zee posted a video on Twitter before going on the ABC News stage. The video showed her dressed down, and then jumping into a striped dress and strappy high-heeled sandals.

A Twitter user responded: "Wish Hollywood would stop putting pressure on women to be this skinny."

"Hmmm I rarely get called skinny (athletic more often) —have a BMI of around 21 — I would think this is about right for me :)," Zee responded. "I've weighed the same (barring pregnancy) for almost two decades. Definitely not Hollywood."

A supporter commented, "Still amazed how @Ginger_Zee can respond to these kinds of comments with such grace....I would just ignore or be very snarky."

Zee responded with a simple statement, "I like addressing because other people think it — it's an education ;)"

Zee is vocal about the struggles she has faced in the last two decades.

Last year, Zee opened up about her battle with anorexia and how she wasn't proud because she felt as though it was, "A disease I chose."

She said her mother took her to an in-patient treatment center that showed her what her life could become if she didn't recover.

Ginger Zee Credit: Ginger Zee/Twitter

"It was to scare me, basically," Zee said. "There were girls who were on their way to death. 'That one will die tomorrow,' she'd say. It was shocking and it didn't make me better right away, but I knew I had the great support of my family and the fear factor was there."

Zee credits her father as the counselor who strived to make sure that she recovered.

"My step-father is a saint. He came into our lives and he taught me about nutrition and self-love and once I started to learn about taking calories in and working calories off, then I got obsessed with working out," she says. "Everybody goes through those stages. He helped me to get out of that moment in my life."

When asked about what advice she would tell her teen self, Zee said nothing but positive things and affirmations.

"Just realize that there is such a bright life ahead and you don't have to torture yourself," she said. "You can beat this."