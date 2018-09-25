Gina Rodriguez Suffers Health Scare After Eating Blueberry Backstage at The Talk

Gina Rodriguez faced what could have easily been a very serious situation at The Talk.

The Jane the Virgin star, 34, had a health scare backstage on Tuesday when she accidentally ate a blueberry — and she’s severely allergic.

“We just want to start out asking if you are ok, because you had a health incident backstage,” host Sara Gilbert asked Rodriguez at the start of the show.

Rodriguez, who voices Kolka in the new animated movie Smallfoot, explained that her hunger obscured her thinking.

“The problem with me is when you offer free food, I will eat it, like every time without fail,” she said. “I was so hungry this morning, so I walked into the room and there was just food displayed and I just starting maxing and I was like ‘I definitely ate a blueberry, definitely, definitely that tasted like a blueberry.’”

“And you’re allergic?” Gilbert asked.

“I’m deathly allergic to blueberries,” Rodriguez confirmed.

Luckily, the staff snapped into action and fixed her right up.

“But they sent a nurse, I took allergy medicine,” Rodriguez said. “So if I’m a little loopy, don’t blame me, blame the meds. But we’re good, we’re good. No hives.”

Other than this blip, the newly-engaged Rodriguez is typically finely attuned to what her body needs — and doesn’t need. She has Hashimoto’s disease, which causes weight gain, fatigue and memory issues, and recently revamped her life to help her manage the disease.

“[Hashimoto’s] affects so many aspects of your life. I’ve had it for so many years…that rebellion of not taking care of myself can’t exist anymore,” she said in February.

Rodriguez switched up her diet to better serve her body by eliminating gluten and dairy.

“So many of my ailments are gone. It feels like freedom,” she said. “This is new. I’m 33. It’s taken me a while.”