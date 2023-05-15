Gina Kirschenheiter Weighs Herself On Camera to 'Silence' Ozempic Rumors: 'Go Kick Rocks'

“I am not on a weight loss drug and it’s not my fault that you want to try and make something that’s not there,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star told fans

Published on May 15, 2023
Gina Kirschenheiter weighs herself on camera to shut down Ozempic rumors: 'Go kick rocks'
Gina Kirschenheiter is shutting down rumors that she's using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a TikTok video responding to a critic who claimed she was using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

In the video, the 39-year-old decided to "silence the noise" by simply weighing herself on camera for her followers.

"I am 5"8," Kirschenheiter said in the clip before stepping on the scale. "I weigh 155 lbs."

"I am very healthy, very average," she added. "Like all of us, I try to take my pictures at good angles [and] I stopped drinking a year and a half ago. I am not on a weight loss drug and it's not my fault that you want to try and make something that's not there, my friend."

"I'm a size 6. If i wasn't eating i would be a 2. Go kick rocks," the reality star captioned the post. "I'm weighing myself to silence the noise."

Last month, Kirschenheiter opened up to PEOPLE about the lifestyle changes she's made for her health, revealing that she decided to stop drinking over a year and a half ago.

"I can't begin to describe how much it's changed me," she said of her alcohol-free life. "Drinking was a big part of my life and to eliminate it was a huge shift for me personally. But it's had this trickle-down, ripple effect where I've just seen so many things shift for the better. And I couldn't be happier."

Kirschenheiter — who returns to TV this June for her fifth season on RHOC — added that fans will get to see her journey on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo reality show, though she's kept quiet about it beyond that.

"I haven't talked about it with anyone really," she noted. "People keep saying to me on Instagram, 'You've lost weight, are you on Ozempic?' And I want to be like, 'No, I just stopped drinking!' So I'm excited to finally get my story out now."

Gina Kirschenheiter
Gina Kirschenheiter. Santiago Felipe/Getty

At the time, Kirschenheiter said she was inspired to make the change after noticing she was becoming dependent on alcohol in a way she hadn't been before.

"I was drinking way too much," she recalled to PEOPLE. "What used to be a drink when I was out at night with friends became, especially during COVID, me pouring a drink every night without even thinking about it. And I don't identify as an alcoholic, I don't believe I have that disease. But I felt the scales starting to tip, and I didn't like that feeling. I was numbing myself with it. I was self-medicating, and I couldn't stop. It was more in control of me than I was of it."

That revelation struck fear in her and she admitted that quitting drinking cold turkey was the best choice for her.

"I didn't know if I could do it or not, so I needed to eliminate it completely from my life as to really set myself up for success," she explained. "I got all the alcohol out of the house, avoided going out for social settings at night... anything I could do to make sure I wasn't tempting myself."

Instead, Kirschenheiter focused more on daytime activities and "really leaned into time with the kids" (she shares Nicholas, 10, Sienna, 8, and Luca, 6, with ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter, while her boyfriend Travis Mullen — whom she's been dating since 2019 — has three kids of his own from a previous relationship).

"I distracted myself with healthy distractions," she said. "And it was good because it helped me take my mind off of it while also reminding me of the real priorities I had in life."

