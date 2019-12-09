Gigi Hadid Would ‘Rather Die’ Than Work Out in a Gym When She Travels

Gigi Hadid prefers to use the great outdoors as her gym when she’s traveling the world.

The 24-year-old model said she takes advantage of all of the ways to get a sweat on in nature rather than toiling away on indoor gym equipment.

“I just can’t go to the gym and run — I’d rather die,” Hadid told Condé Nast Traveller of her workout habits while she’s on the road.

Instead, the Los Angeles native heads outside, especially when she’s in the Turks and Caicos, one of her favorite vacation spots.

“I grew up outdoors, so my favorite thing to do is to make the most of the scenery,” she says. “I cycle everywhere and swim in the sea at any spare moment.”

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty

And when Hadid is outside, she opts for “minimal makeup, so I can see my freckles, and a healthy glow. Also, sunscreen is very important.”

While she stays outdoors when she’s on the road, back in New York City, Hadid is loyal to Gotham Gym for an intense boxing workout. She said in 2016 that she loves the low-key atmosphere.

“When I walk in [to Gotham Gym], it’s like my big brothers. They don’t care about me as model or what my body looks like. They care that I give a good punch, and that’s how I want to be judged in my athletic space, because that’s what I find pride in,” she said during Reebok’s #NeverPerfect panel.

RELATED: How to Get Gigi Hadid’s Rock-Hard Abs: A 7-Step Guide

Hadid said that she “was always the athlete of the family” — not big sister Bella.

“I was a volleyball player for 12 years, I rode horses my whole life and now I box every day,” she said.