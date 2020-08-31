Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Hand Sanitizer Is Officially Back in Stock — and You Can Get It in Bulk

If you find yourself constantly running out of hand sanitizer nowadays, popular hand sanitizer brand Germ-X has just the solution for you.

The hand sanitizer, which has been in and out of stock for months, is finally freshly restocked on Amazon. Since the restock, it’s shot back up to being the retailer’s best-selling hand sanitizer. The brand has tons of options available for affordable prices, from larger pump sizes to smaller on-the-go bottles. But its most impressive offer is this four-pack of bulk-sized 32-ounce bottles, which you can get for just $24 right now. That comes out to just about $6 per bottle — talk about a steal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You probably recognize Germ-X. The hand sanitizer has increased in popularity over the last few months due to brands like Purell becoming virtually impossible to find. It contains 62 percent ethyl alcohol, which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hand hygiene recommendations.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave that the sanitizer bundle is a great value and arrives in “perfect condition.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, 32 Ounces, Pack of 4, $23.96; amazon.com

“I've tried other hand sanitizers, some will leave your hands too dry because they're all alcohol, others will leave a residue on your hands because they have too much aloe or other chemicals. This seems to have the perfect balance between the two,” one shopper wrote. “I use it a half dozen times in a day sometimes and five minutes after using it, it's like nothing even happened. No dryness, no sticky residue.”

If you’re looking for smaller sizes, you’ll find 12 packs of Germ-X’s eight ounce bottles with a pump or flip lid as well.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Germ-X Hand Sanitizer with Pump, 8 Ounces, 12 Pack, $23.88 (orig. $36.10); amazon.com; Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, 8 Ounces, 12 Pack, $30.72; amazon.com