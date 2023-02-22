Georgia Woman Says She Had Her Toe Amputated After Pedicure at Nail Salon: 'It Was Not Fun'

Anita House's issues began in February 2019, when she and her sister went to a local salon for pedicures, according to Fox News

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 22, 2023 10:50 PM
pedicure
Photo: getty

A 59-year-old Georgia woman said she had to have her toe amputated after catching an infection during a pedicure at a nail salon.

Anita House, of Flowery Branch — which is 45 miles northeast of Atlanta — said her issues began in February 2019, when she and her sister went to a local salon for pedicures, according to Fox News.

House said while she was there, the nail technician attempted to remove an ingrown nail but cut her instead, she told the news outlet.

"She cut deep," House told Fox News. "It bled."

Over the next four days, her toe became red and puffy, she said.

Eventually, she went to see a podiatrist, who gave her antibiotic cream and an oral antibiotic, which House was supposed to take for seven days. The medications didn't help.

A second podiatrist prescribed her another round of antibiotics, but it didn't get better, she told the outlet. The decision was made to remove the nail.

"I looked at the ceiling, talked to myself, prayed … It was not fun," House told Fox News.

Even after the nail removal, her toe did not improve. She saw an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Manuel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told Fox 5 Atlanta that he sees these types of injuries in people with other health problems, like diabetes or obesity.

"In Ms. House's case, she didn't have any of the typical comorbidities to say, 'Wow, this woman is going to have a problem in the near future,' " the doctor told the outlet. "So, it was quite unusual in her case for it to advance the way it did."

Surgeons removed her toe on Oct. 15, 2019.

House wants others to learn from her experience, she told Fox 5 Atlanta.

"Verify the instruments have been sanitized," House said. "Go in eyes-wide-open, and verify. Don't assume."

According to Yale Medicine, anytime your nails are getting wet, cut, or filed, it is an opportunity for bacteria and fungi to spread.

In House's case, it was never determined what was causing her ailment, Rodriguez told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Most salons meet stringent health regulations; however, it's a good idea to check out reviews online before getting something done, according to Yale Medicine.

Additionally, a nail technician should be cutting your cuticles or pushing them back, but you will have to ask them not to do it, according to the online publication.

And if you want to be extra safe, consider taking your own manicure and pedicure tools.

