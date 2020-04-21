George Stephanopoulos Has Signed Up for Clinical Trial to Donate Plasma After Coronavirus

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos is planning to donate his blood plasma after fully recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

During an appearance on GMA Tuesday morning, Stephanopoulos said he will be part of a clinical trial for patients who have recovered from the rapidly-spreading virus.

“Last week I signed up for one of those clinical trials for recovered COVID patients to donate blood plasma to see how that could help with treatment going into the future,” the anchor, 59, said, adding that he’s “looking forward” to hopefully helping people with his donation.

Stephanopoulos also said he has taken a test to show that he has developed the antibodies to fight off the virus.

When he first revealed his positive test result last week, Stephanopoulos said he had not exhibited any symptoms, though his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, had a particularly bad case of the coronavirus.

During an April 14 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stephanopoulos and Wentworth reflected on their different experiences.

“Ali had a real tough case,” Stephanopoulos said. “She was in bed for a couple of weeks. I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills.”

“The only thing I could think of is, one day — a couple, now almost three weeks ago — [I had] a little bit of lower back pain and went to bed early,” he continued, earlier noting that he was surprised he tested positive in the first place. “And then a couple of days after that had no sense of smell for about a day. But that was several weeks ago. And since then, just nothing beyond that.”

Wentworth spent 16 days bedridden after she contracted COVID-19, battling symptoms including a high fever and body aches.

“It’s funny because it’s very indicative of our lives,” Wentworth joked to Kimmel. “I get corona and I’m deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever, and sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now. And George gets it, and he has no symptoms.”

