The 60-year-old had to cancel his New Year's Eve comedy show after he fell ill onstage in the middle of his set

George Lopez Worried He Was 'Gonna Pass Out' When He Got Sick During His NYE Show

George Lopez shared an update on his health during an appearance on The View Friday morning.

The 60-year-old had to cancel his New Year's Eve comedy show after he fell ill onstage in the middle of his set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked about his condition by hosts on the show, Lopez said he is doing better.

"I was around some people that had tested positive ... I didn't test positive. In April, it'll be 17 years since I had my kidney transplant from my ex-wife. I have no immunity against what is going on in the world. I got on stage and I felt, you know, hot in the beginning and I was sweating. I started to kind of see flashes of like red. I thought, 'I think I'm gonna pass out.' I sat down and got right back up," said Lopez.

"I was really hot. I think my temperature was 102.9. The paramedics did come and checked me out. I checked out okay. I was a little concerned. Upper respiratory for me and dehydration is a bad thing for me ... I'm better now."

The Grammy-nominated comedian walked off the stage during his show on Friday afternoon at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, where an ambulance arrived shortly after.

RELATED VIDEO: George Lopez Says Latinx Celebs Need to Speak Up About Police Brutality: 'Silence is Violence'

Sabrina Alvarez, who was in attendance at the show, told TMZ that the El Chicano actor began sweating and asking for water around 30 to 45 minutes into his set. In a video clip shared by the outlet, Lopez appeared to be in distress as he apologized to the audience.

"You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong," Alvarez said.