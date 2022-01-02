George Lopez Falls Ill During NYE Show, Walks Offstage as Ambulance Arrives

In a video clip shared by TMZ, George Lopez appeared to be in distress as he apologized to the audience before walking offstage

George Lopez had to cancel his New Year's Eve comedy show after he fell ill onstage in the middle of his set.

The Grammy-nominated comedian, 60, walked off the stage during his show on Friday afternoon at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, where an ambulance arrived shortly after, according to TMZ. It's unclear if Lopez was transported to a hospital.

A rep for Lopez and the Valley Regional Fire Authority did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sabrina Alvarez, who was in attendance at the show, told TMZ that the El Chicano actor began sweating and asking for water around 30 to 45 minutes into his set. In a video clip shared by the outlet, Lopez appeared to be in distress as he apologized to the audience.

"You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong," Alvarez said.

The casino also cancelled his later show that evening, rescheduling it for March 18. "It is with sincere apologies that we must announce the cancellation of tonight's 8 pm performance by George Lopez," Muckleshoot announced on Twitter.

Lopez previously underwent a successful kidney transplant in 2005, due to a genetic condition that caused his kidneys to deteriorate. His then-wife, Ann Serrano Lopez, with whom he shares 25-year-old daughter Mayan, served as his kidney donor.