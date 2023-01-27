George Clooney Reveals He Suffered from Bell's Palsy as a Teenager

George Clooney is speaking about a health ordeal he dealt with as a teenager.

While appearing on the 20th-anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the actor, 61, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel and discussed at one point during the show how he was diagnosed with Bell's palsy when he was younger.

Clooney, who has Kimmel's first guest on his late-night talk show series when it premiered in 2003, was joined by Snoop Dogg, who served as co-host for the first few episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time.

After Kimmel, 55, shared a throwback photograph of Dogg, 51, from high school, the comedian also shared a set of photographs of Clooney from around the same time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

"George, we happen to have some pictures of you from, this was a little before high school," Kimmel said, sharing a first photo of a preteen Clooney sporting a bowl cut and wearing glasses.

"I want to point out that my mother cut my hair," the actor said in response, before Kimmel then pulled out another picture of him a few years older, where he could be seen with a slightly slanted smile.

But, before Kimmel could poke fun at Clooney's appearance, the Ticket to Paradise star told him, "Now wait, I want to point out something because you're going to laugh, gonna make a joke. I have Bell's palsy there and half of my face is paralyzed."

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

"Look at this, watch this," Clooney added, as he covered half of his face in the photograph with his hand. "If you go like this, on the other side, it's a completely different face. So now make your joke. Come on, funny man. Come on, let me give you my sad face."

Kimmel said, however, "You know what? I didn't have a joke, George, and you really brought everybody down."

He then continued, "Maybe we should have another toast to bring things back up," before he, Clooney and Dogg each took a shot together.

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

Bell's palsy, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a temporary condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. It typically improves over a few weeks.

Per the organization, the exact cause of the condition is unknown, and it rarely occurs more than once in a person's lifetime.