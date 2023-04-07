Genevieve Padalecki Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Experiencing 'Super Weird' Symptoms

Genevieve Padalecki is getting candid about her "weird" experience with breast implants.

During an interview on Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo's Bathroom Chronicles podcast that published Thursday, the Towwn founder and wife of Jared Padalecki revealed that she recently had her implants removed after experiencing a number of symptoms, including joint paint and fatigue.

"I didn't feel sick, but my body was just starting to feel really inflamed and it just didn't feel right," she said.

Genevieve, 42, recalled she first decided to get a breast augmentation a year and a half ago, noting that she felt a "shift" in the way she saw her body after she turned 40. "On one hand, you don't care what anyone thinks, but you're like, 'I miss what I used to look like a bit,' " she explained. "I wanted to just build upon my appearance and just feel good, [so] I got consults to get breast implants."

Despite one doctor warning against the decision, she ultimately made the choice to move forward with the procedure, having weighed out the "pros and cons" with "many, many consults."

At first, Genevieve "felt great," she said. "I felt very sexy," she told Van Der Beek and Rometo. "They were the exact same size as my breasts used to be before breastfeeding, so it didn't feel that different."

However, about 6-8 months later, Genevieve "noticed some changes" in her body "that didn't feel quite right."

Particularly, those differences presented themselves when Genevieve would exercise. She began to notice signs of fatigue when running, even though she was "a big runner" who had done that her "whole life to cope and deal with stress."

"... I noticed that when I would get on the treadmill or I'd go outside and I would jog, I couldn't do it for more than two or three miles before my body would just be like, 'No, we're done,' " she said. "That was super weird to me."

A busy mom — Genevieve shares three children with the Supernatural star: Thomas Colton, 11, Austin "Shep" Shepherd, 8, and Odette Elliott, 6 — she chalked it up to stress. "I was also like well, 'Maybe I'm tired today,' " she shared. "'I have three kids, my husband works like crazy hours.' I'm not even thinking it correlates."

Jared Padalecki Instagram

But as the symptoms continued for "quite a while" — and other odd symptoms like "weird pains" in her joints began presenting themselves — Genevieve slowly came to the realization that she couldn't run, and thought, "this is weird."

"... I would wake up with joint pain where I would like, flex my fingers and they would hurt," she said.

The symptoms were enough to prompt her to make an appointment with her doctor for a checkup. There, it was revealed after a breast exam that her lymph nodes were "really inflamed."

After the appointment, Genevieve spoke to a couple of doctors and ultimately decided to get the implants removed.

Genevieve Padalecki/Instagram

She explained her reasoning behind the decision, saying, "It's one of those things that's a bit controversial — I'm not a doctor and I know that there's not yet enough research done on breast implant illness — but I wanted to get back to running, which I something that's really important to me and I didn't want to get to a place where it got worse."

The FDA has said that breast implants have the potential to cause "serious or life threatening risks," and have instructed manufacturers to print a warning on boxes.

Genevieve, meanwhile, said her health improved after she got them removed, noting she was able to run six miles just two weeks after taking the implants out — something she hadn't been able to do in "in at least a year" after she got them.

"I have zero joint pain, and my brain fog [was] at a minimum. So, is it related [to the breast implants]? I feel very different. I feel like I'm in my body. My body is not inflamed. I feel normal. I feel like I can move the way I used to be able to move," she said. "So for me, it was the right decision."

Episodes of the Bathroom Chronicles podcast are streaming now.