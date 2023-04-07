Genevieve Padalecki Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Experiencing 'Super Weird' Symptoms

Padelecki said she started noticing something was wrong after she experienced fatigue during running and wasn't able to run as far as she used to

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 7, 2023 12:08 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Genevieve Padalecki is getting candid about her "weird" experience with breast implants.

During an interview on Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo's Bathroom Chronicles podcast that published Thursday, the Towwn founder and wife of Jared Padalecki revealed that she recently had her implants removed after experiencing a number of symptoms, including joint paint and fatigue.

"I didn't feel sick, but my body was just starting to feel really inflamed and it just didn't feel right," she said.

Genevieve, 42, recalled she first decided to get a breast augmentation a year and a half ago, noting that she felt a "shift" in the way she saw her body after she turned 40. "On one hand, you don't care what anyone thinks, but you're like, 'I miss what I used to look like a bit,' " she explained. "I wanted to just build upon my appearance and just feel good, [so] I got consults to get breast implants."

Despite one doctor warning against the decision, she ultimately made the choice to move forward with the procedure, having weighed out the "pros and cons" with "many, many consults."

At first, Genevieve "felt great," she said. "I felt very sexy," she told Van Der Beek and Rometo. "They were the exact same size as my breasts used to be before breastfeeding, so it didn't feel that different."

However, about 6-8 months later, Genevieve "noticed some changes" in her body "that didn't feel quite right."

Particularly, those differences presented themselves when Genevieve would exercise. She began to notice signs of fatigue when running, even though she was "a big runner" who had done that her "whole life to cope and deal with stress."

"... I noticed that when I would get on the treadmill or I'd go outside and I would jog, I couldn't do it for more than two or three miles before my body would just be like, 'No, we're done,' " she said. "That was super weird to me."

A busy mom — Genevieve shares three children with the Supernatural star: Thomas Colton, 11, Austin "Shep" Shepherd, 8, and Odette Elliott, 6 — she chalked it up to stress. "I was also like well, 'Maybe I'm tired today,' " she shared. "'I have three kids, my husband works like crazy hours.' I'm not even thinking it correlates."

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki Instagram

But as the symptoms continued for "quite a while" — and other odd symptoms like "weird pains" in her joints began presenting themselves — Genevieve slowly came to the realization that she couldn't run, and thought, "this is weird."

"... I would wake up with joint pain where I would like, flex my fingers and they would hurt," she said.

The symptoms were enough to prompt her to make an appointment with her doctor for a checkup. There, it was revealed after a breast exam that her lymph nodes were "really inflamed."

After the appointment, Genevieve spoke to a couple of doctors and ultimately decided to get the implants removed.

Jared Padalecki
Genevieve Padalecki/Instagram

She explained her reasoning behind the decision, saying, "It's one of those things that's a bit controversial — I'm not a doctor and I know that there's not yet enough research done on breast implant illness — but I wanted to get back to running, which I something that's really important to me and I didn't want to get to a place where it got worse."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The FDA has said that breast implants have the potential to cause "serious or life threatening risks," and have instructed manufacturers to print a warning on boxes.

Genevieve, meanwhile, said her health improved after she got them removed, noting she was able to run six miles just two weeks after taking the implants out — something she hadn't been able to do in "in at least a year" after she got them.

"I have zero joint pain, and my brain fog [was] at a minimum. So, is it related [to the breast implants]? I feel very different. I feel like I'm in my body. My body is not inflamed. I feel normal. I feel like I can move the way I used to be able to move," she said. "So for me, it was the right decision."

Episodes of the Bathroom Chronicles podcast are streaming now.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Genevieve Padalecki Recalls Others' Concerns She'd Lose Second Pregnancy After Sister's Accident [Exclusive]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 06: James Van Der Beek attends Rachel Zoe's Los Angeles Presentation at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 6, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe)
James Van Der Beek Tears Up as He Talks 'Emotional Gut Punch' of Wife's Pregnancy Loss
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Lost 10 Lbs. After Silicone Removal, Says She Could've Died from Illegal Butt Injections
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Recalls Years of 'Terrifying' Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis
Exclusive: Rumer Willis on Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Says She's Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom': 'It Was Never a Question for Me'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpua4hlr8MK/ blacchyna's profile picture blacchyna Verified I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️ I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” ~ Angela White Edited · 10h
Blac Chyna Details Breast and Butt Reduction Process: 'Changing My Life and Changing My Ways'
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About MS Struggle
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About MS Struggle That Keeps Her from Giving Her Kids 'All They Want'
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Says She Has Scheduled 'Appointments About Getting My Breast Implants Removed'
Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez Reveals She Had a Breast Lift, 'Still in Shock' from Results: 'My Body's Banging'
Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas attend Opening Of ESPRIT LA Pop-Up On Robertson Blvd. on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rumer Willis' Boyfriend? All About Derek Richard Thomas
Jessica Sanders woman with cancer misdiagnosed by doctors
College Student Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her: 'People Need to Speak Up for Themselves'
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick's Advice to Women After Her Breast Implant Illness and Surgery: 'Get Them Removed'
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Significant Health Problems: 'The Wheels Came Off'
‘Bachelor’ star Megan Marx reveals rare, debilitating neurological diagnosis
'Bachelor' Star Megan Marx Talks Redoing Her Breast Implants and Coping with Her Neurological Disorder