The former Disney star underwent surgery at the beginning of June to remove "a very large cyst that had split into two"

General Hospital's Kirsten Storms Prepares to Get Her Stitches Out After Brain Surgery

Kirsten Storms is ready for the next milestone in her brain surgery recovery - getting her stitches out.

The General Hospital star, 37, shared on Instagram that they'll be out this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Stitches out this week. 🙌🏼" she wrote, along with a selfie of her and her daughter Harper, 7. "Also, I love this precious little human."

Storms had undergone brain surgery at the beginning of June to remove "a very large cyst that had split into two" and sat on the lower part of her brain.

"It's been an interesting last couple of days," she said in an Instagram Story on June 5, explaining that she underwent the surgery in the previous 48 hours.

Storms said that the cysts were putting pressure on her skull.

"What they had to drain and remove was not cancer - I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this," she said. "I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull, sounds so weird."

In another update two days later, Storms said that she had been dealing with "random health issues" over the last few years that she long dismissed as side effects to "my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age."

But after getting an MRI to address severe neck pain and telling her orthopedist that she had been dealing with migraines, her doctor did an extra scan on the side of her head "just to be on the 'safe side' - even though that isn't his area of expertise."

RELATED VIDEO: Zoom Zoom Zoom! Watch the Cast of Disney Channel's 'Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century' Reunite

That scan revealed a "rather large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain."

"I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn't more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it," she said. "I'm not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, but I'm immensely thankful to my family, friends, and incredible 'work family' who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I've been feeling a lot of emotions."

The former Disney star also thanked her fans for "sending positive vibes my way."