Gayle King Opens Up About Quarantine 'Weight Struggle': 'Fatter Than I've Been in a Long Time'

Gayle King is opening up to her fans about gaining weight over the last couple of months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh)," the CBS This Morning anchor shared on Instagram Saturday, alongside a slideshow of photos showing herself on a scale.

At the start of her slideshow, King, 65, weighed-in at 159.2 lbs. Her most recent weigh-in was at 172.2 lbs.

"Swipe left for the way we were ...ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought! Make it stop!" the mom of two added.

King is not the only one experiencing some weight gain amid social distancing and gym closures across the country. "A. You have pretty feet. B. I’m in the same boat. Can’t stop eating ice cream," pal and Bravo host Andy Cohen commented on King's post.

In truth, many have been facing the added stress of weight gain and inability to workout throughout the last several months, even with at-home exercise programs and videos. However, Christy Harrison, a nutrition therapist, encourages people not to fear the few added pounds.

“Fearing weight gain and feeling bad about your body takes you away from what really matters and being able to participate in this cultural moment,” Harrison said in an interview with The New York Times.

Harrison also emphasized the need to be kinder to our bodies, as well as the importance of recognizing that even minimal exercise has benefits. "Exercise is its own pleasurable thing you can do for joy and for mental health benefits," she said. "It’s hard to tune into that when you have all these voices in your head saying, 'But if I can’t get my heart rate to this I’m not going to get the benefits.'"

"Exercise connotes something you have to do," she added. "You want to take out the sense of doing it for a purpose like weight loss or keeping muscle on." Instead, Harrison said people should focus on movement that makes their body feel good, whether that is just standing up and stretching, going on a run, or anything else.