The CBS Mornings co-host had "hobbled in" to see her doctor after spending the week going to events with a heel on one foot and a clog on the injured one

Gayle King Is in a 'Very Attractive Boot' After Hurting Her Achilles

Gayle King is booted for the foreseeable future!

After days of walking around with a heel on one foot and a clog on her injured left foot, the CBS Mornings co-host, 67, "hobbled in" to see her doctor and get an official diagnosis.

King got an x-ray and an MRI, which showed she had tendonitis.

"Diagnosis just in, I am here with Dr. Nadia Levy. What's the diagnosis?" she reported on Instagram from the examination room.

"Achilles tendonitis," Levy explained for King's followers. "And she's going to have to be in a boot just to calm it down and on some anti-inflammatories."

King added that she doesn't "know what [she] did wrong," to which Levy said she "just over tweaked a tight tendon."

"That's me. Over tweaking a tight tendon," the editor-at-large for O magazine said, before celebrating: "Yay, diagnosis, and yay, no surgery! Yay yay yay yay."

"Hobbled in with a clog hobbling out with this very attractive boot," King added in the caption.

Before making it to Levy's office, the journalist had spent the week going to various events in New York City with mismatched footwear to try and take it easy on her injured Achilles.

At the Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media event on Tuesday, King told Page Six that the pain had started the weekend before.

Gayle King attends The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City. Gayle King at the Most Powerful People In Media event | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee, and I don't know what it is, but the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it's my Achilles," she said.

Now newly diagnosed with Achilles tendonitis, King made it out to events this past weekend with more appropriate footwear, and was photographed at the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore dutifully wearing her boot and a yellow sneaker to match her neon dress.

Katharine McPhee and Gayle King attendsPreakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Katharine McPhee and Gayle King at Preakness Stakes | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Despite her injury, King is making it to all her scheduled events, which makes sense considering she told PEOPLE earlier this year that she's an extrovert who "loves a good soiree." That makes her the opposite of her BFF Oprah Winfrey, who prefers to stay home with a good book, but their friendship has lasted for more than 46 years, they explained for the 2022 Beautiful Issue.