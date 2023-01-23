Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater

The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on January 23, 2023 06:45 PM
Gayle King
Photo: Gayle King/instagram

Gayle King is making sure her health is in check.

Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman.

"Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the procedure.

"@therealadamsays & I decided on a "couples massage" you know the one that focuses on your butt aka A COLONOSCOPY!!!," continued King in the caption of the post. "@drlapook did the honors swipe left .. the prep .. the process the results revealed soon @oprahdaily … AND if you are over 45! Your turn..seriously…. Don't mess around."

Glassman added sweetly in the comments, "Always a good idea to do it with a buddy!."

While King noted that she and Glassman are awaiting the procedure results, she took the weekend to spend even more quality time with friends by attending a concert by CBS Mornings correspondent Vladimir Duthiers on Friday night and having a girls' night at Drake's show the day after.

Gayle King, apollo theater
Gayle King/instagram

She wrote in an Instagram post alongside a series of pictures from the concert: "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for real! @apollotheater w @champagnepapi He took us on his musical journey..me & @ninawcooper along w/hundreds of other "friends" enjoyed the ride! Thanx Drake ..I remember your first ny show back in the day..happy for your success…swipe left …"

In the fun clips, she stylish rocks a green jumpsuit with a gold bomber jacket and matching multi-colored shoes and clutch, and she takes music from the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper with her friend Nina Cooper.

Last week, King also had a night out with Oprah, as they attended one of the final performances of August Wilson's play The Piano Lesson. The Broadway revival is ending its limited engagement run on Jan. 29 and has hosted several celebrity guests since its opening on Oct. 13.

An insider told PEOPLE that both Winfrey, 68, and King went backstage after the performance to congratulate the cast and director Latanya Jackson. Typically, the cast changes out of costume but because King had to be up early for CBS Mornings and didn't want to miss them and stayed dressed.

