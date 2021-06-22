If You Want a Fitness Tracker, Amazon Shoppers Say This Option Is Tough to Beat - and It's Under $200 Today
A fitness tracker is an incredibly useful device, no matter how you prefer to move each day. Whether you use it to record your running route, remind you to hit your step goal, or make sure you're getting enough sleep, it can help you stay accountable for your health and wellness goals. Today, you can get a top-rated option for under $200 thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal. Garmin's Vivoactive 4 smartwatch is loved by over 5,800 Amazon shoppers - and many say it's even better than pricier alternatives.
The stats that the Garmin smartwatch can monitor are extensive, to say the least. Users can see their heart rate, sleep cycles, and stress and energy levels throughout the day. They can also log how much water they drink, receive texts and emails, and store downloaded music from Spotify. And, of course, it's designed for working out: Users can follow guided exercises with on-screen animation, program their own custom workout routines, and experience personal coaching through their next run or walk.
Together, all these functions have Amazon reviewers raving about the Garmin smartwatch, and some even prefer it to more expensive options. According to one, it has "Apple Watch features for a fraction of the price, with better battery life."
If you're interested in using a smartwatch primarily for its health and wellness capabilities, shoppers say the Vivoactive outperforms its competition by a long shot. "It's the fitness innards where Garmin really shines, and it tracks damn near every bodily function you have," one wrote. "Steps are just the beginning. Lots of pre-programmed workouts along with heart rate and Pulse Ox monitoring."
Others add that the Garmin Vivoactive is "easy to use," and they love being able to go to the gym or on a run without having to bring their phone along. You don't have to worry about charging it often, either: The battery life can last up to a week depending on what features are being used and how often.
If you've been considering buying a smartwatch or looking to replace one you already have, the Prime Day deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is hard to beat - its sale price is nearly 50 percent off. You'll have to act fast, though, as the sale only runs until the end of the day. For this smartwatch deal, time is ticking.
