If You Want a Fitness Tracker, Amazon Shoppers Say This Option Is Tough to Beat - and It's Under $200 Today

A fitness tracker is an incredibly useful device, no matter how you prefer to move each day. Whether you use it to record your running route, remind you to hit your step goal, or make sure you're getting enough sleep, it can help you stay accountable for your health and wellness goals. Today, you can get a top-rated option for under $200 thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal. Garmin's Vivoactive 4 smartwatch is loved by over 5,800 Amazon shoppers - and many say it's even better than pricier alternatives.