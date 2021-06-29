Gabrielle Union Partners with 'Don't Skip' Vaccine Campaign: 'Listen to the Science'

"Now is the most important time to get back on track," says Gabrielle Union of the "Don't Skip" campaign, which encourages families to schedule regular doctor visits and stay current with recommended vaccines

Gabrielle Union is talking about her efforts to increase vaccine awareness.

"As public places have re-opened and families gear up for summer activities, now is the most important time to get back on track," says the actress and entrepreneur, who, along with her husband Dwyane Wade, have teamed up with Don't Skip, a PSA series that encourages everyone to keep up with routine doctors' visits and to follow CDC-recommended vaccine guidelines.

"Recommended vaccines help protect our loved ones, and in turn, our communities against potentially serious diseases," she says. "They're important."

And for Union, who shares daughter Kaavia, 2, with Wade and co-parents his other children Zaya, 14; Zaire, 19; Xavier, 7; and his nephew Dahveon, 19, the cause is also personal.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure we keep ourselves and our family safe," she says. "As parents, we know how hard it is to keep everyone and everything on track and the pandemic threw us all off in so many ways. But I encourage everyone to listen to their doctor, listen to the science, listen to facts and then make the best decision for your family."

Continues Union: "I believe vaccinations are essential to protecting our family's health and because of that, we have followed our doctors' recommendations. The health and wellness of our family is our number one priority."