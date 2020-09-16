Mask On! City of Inglewood Creates New Coronavirus PSA Inspired by Future's Hit Song

Urging people to wear protective face coverings amid the ongoing pandemic, the PSA's lyrics include: "Mask on / We keep that mask on / When in public, yo we keep that mask on"

One California city is putting a spin on Future's "Mask Off" in hopes of encouraging its residents to take precaution against the novel coronavirus.

This week, the city of Inglewood dropped "Mask On," a COVID-19 PSA set to a cover of the 36-year-old rapper's 2017 smash hit.

Urging people to wear protective face coverings amid the ongoing pandemic, the newly revamped lyrics include: "Mask on / We keep that mask on / When in public, yo we keep that mask on."

"2020, the year that we advance / But the coronavirus threw a wrench up in them plans / Had to adjust, and make it interesting / Gimme six feet, that's social distancing," the lyrics read. "Wash your hands, protect your fam / And we'll be back soon as we can."

The 86-second video also feature shout-outs to beloved local establishments such as Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill and Woody's Bar-B-Que, as well as Los Angeles sports teams the Chargers and the Rams — which are based out of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The PSA comes in the wake of rising numbers of coronavirus cases within the state of California.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 241,374 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 5,918 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard. Out of that total, Inglewood has reported at least 2,765 coronavirus cases and 89 deaths.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control, previously said that the use of face masks could significantly slow the spread of COVID-19. Several recent studies also confirmed that face coverings are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, as the novel coronavirus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets from the nose and mouth.

Inglewood's latest video about masks isn't the only PSA to tap into pop culture as a way to spread the message about the importance of protective face coverings.

"Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person," the Ant-Man star begins. "I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Governor Cuomo, and he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

Wearing a yellow sweatsuit and flat bill cap with headphones around his neck, Rudd states that masks are "totally beast" before urging viewers to wear their masks so that they can continue to "go to bars, drink, hook up and do our Tik Toks."