Frozen 2 Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Now Is the Time to Be Smart'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Matthews, 26, opened up about the diagnosis and shared a timeline of her symptoms in a series of posts on her Instagram Story, explaining that she “only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case.”

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews, who voiced the role of Honeymaren in the Disney film, wrote.

“Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions,” Matthews explained.

“I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions — now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!!”

Matthews then went on to explain her symptoms, writing that on day one, she experienced a “sore throat, fatigue and headache.”

By day two, the actress shared things took a turn as she had a “mild fever (100.3), horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite.”

On day three, Matthews said her fever was gone, but she still had “minor body aches.”

She wrote her “lungs got much worse (resulting in deep, dry cough) shortness of breath, major fatigue, no appetite.”

Image zoom Rachel Matthews Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

“Symptoms finally seemed to become more mild,” Matthews said of day four, adding “However, lungs remained heavy and short of breath.”

“Also randomly lost my sense of smell and taste. Still no appetite,” Matthews said.

Of day five, six and seven Matthews wrote “Everything has remained more or less the same.”

“Feeling more like myself, still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell but overall, doing okay,” Matthews explained.

Matthews shared that she opted disclose her symptoms as they “vary” for some.

“Thought I’d write down my week in order. Symptoms do vary!! Hope this is helpful for some!”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Matthews also opened up about the testing process explaining, “They are INSANELY hard to come by.”

“Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place. I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms. BUT receiving a test that shows you’re positive really doesn’t change much. It’s not like you receive a specific medication once positive so please, if you have symptoms at all but can’t find a test please just treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are). Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE.”

“This obviously doesn’t apply to everyone. Some people are at higher risk and will take different precautions,” Matthews added.

Image zoom Rachel Matthews Instagram

Image zoom Rachel Matthews Instagram

Matthews concluded with a video of Idris Elba, who announced he tested positive earlier on Monday, writing over the actor’s post “You can also be a carrier with ** no symptoms **.”

Elba, 47, said that he does not have any symptoms so far, and opted to get tested after coming in contact with another person who also tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said in a video, which he posted on Twitter. “I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today.”

Image zoom Rachel Matthews Instagram

Elba said that “it sucks” but he’s “doing okay” at home with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who he said has not yet been tested.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 66 people have died.

RELATED: Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau Posed for a Photo Together Days Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Worldwide, there are now 173,293 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,649 deaths.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.