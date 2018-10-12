From Yoga to SoulCycle, Kaley Cuoco Says ‘It’s All or Nothing’ When it Comes to Her Workouts

Kaley Cuoco means business about her fitness!

In the November cover story for Women’s Health Magazine, Cuoco explained that while she doesn’t have a set workout routine, she always goes big with whatever activity she’s into at the moment.

“It’s all or nothing. I’m hot or cold. I’m not a gray area. So if I’m doing yoga, we’re doing it every day this week,” The Big Bang Theory star, 32, told Women’s Health Magazine.

“If I get a little bit bored, I’ll switch over to SoulCycle, which I love too,” she continued, adding that she changes up her routine whenever she feels like she’s “going crazy” on an activity.

As a child, Cuoco was an avid tennis player, but as she entered her teenage years, acting took precedence in her life. Her mother then suggested she try horseback riding.

“Cut to nine horses later, showing all over the country, having my own barn…it’s totally changed my life, for so many reasons,” the actress told Women’s Health Magazine.

“If you need something good in your life, go take a riding lesson. Riding is all about my mental health at this point,” she continued. “It’s my separation from human contact. It’s the one place in the world where I cannot be on my phone. You can’t be in that mode on your horse; they feel it. You’ve got to be present. [After] a terrible day, I’ve been like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to separate.’ When you’re in tune with your horse, they know exactly what’s going on. If you can just be in the moment, you won’t believe what you can get out of it.”

While her workouts have changed since undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this summer, Cuoco hasn’t let her injury slow her down from breaking a sweat!

Earlier this week, the actress — who still couldn’t bend down to tie her shoes when she was interviewed for Women’s Health Magazine — gave her fans an update on what kind of workouts she’d been relying on to get her strength back.

“I started training at @proactivesp days after we did my recent interview for @womenshealthmag,” she wrote on Instagram. “As much as I love yoga, and spin, this place has been a major refuge for me In many ways. Their entire team has been incredibly instrumental in rehabbing my shoulder and having me fall back in love with the gym and personal training.”

“Staying in shape is hard and it takes work, so when you find a program that works for you, don’t let it go!” she captioned a series of photos and videos.

Stating just two weeks after undergoing surgery, the star began documenting her workouts on social media, and it didn’t take long before she had to shut down commenters who criticized her for wearing a bra that showed her nipples.

“Where’s your bra,” asked one commenter, and “I like your nipples,” added another.

Replying to her critics, Cuoco went on to explain that “because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head.”

“NOT THAT ITS ANYONES BUSINESS,” she added.

Her doctor also seemed to have a few disapproving words for the television star.

“When your doc scolds you for not wearing your brace. Alrighty then guess we’re doin it this way!” she captioned a video from August.

In the video, Cuoco does squats, battle ropes and side steps with a resistance band — all with her injured right arm held in place with a sling.

Although Cuoco’s surgery was news to her fans, the actress explained in July that while most people don’t schedule medical procedures during their honeymoons, the surgery had been in the works for “over a year“

“I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter,” she continued.

Cuoco tied the knot with equestrian Karl Cook this summer.