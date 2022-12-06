Fran Drescher Talks 'Honoring' Her Body, Health As She Gets Older: 'It Ain't Over Until You Are'

As someone who's been in the entertainment industry for nearly 50 years, Fran Drescher isn't slowing down anytime soon.

In a new interview for Verywell Health's digital cover story, The Nanny star, 65, opened up about approaching aging head-on and how she's learned to take care of herself the older she gets in order to keep up with her busy career.

"It ain't over until you are," she told the outlet. "There are always things you can work on and improve — especially regarding your health."

Drescher explained that she's specifically focused on keeping track of how much stress she allows in her life, which her immune system "responds poorly" to.

"Part of aging well is learning how to manage your stress. You can't stew in it," the actress said. "It's important to recognize that stress affects many things relating to your health."

"I have to be mindful and say, 'I can't get this stressed, or I'll get sick,'" Drescher added. "When I'm noticing stress, I will force myself to lie down and decompress. Or, I'll take a walk in the fresh air and appreciate the trees."

Drescher emphasizes the importance of "optimal health" as she gets older, and staying in tune with her body so she can make the necessary changes when more problems — other than stress — arise.

"Aging well, for me, is about being at an optimal health. Honoring your body. I always say that, honor your body. Listen to it. Don't be in denial or dismissive of its very subtle whispers…it's more subtle, but it is talking to you constantly, and it does have its own consciousness. And you have to plug into that," she explained. "That takes a certain kind of discipline to listen to your body. Too often people deny what their body is trying to tell them."

"We all deserve a long, healthy life," Drescher added.

The actress noted that part of living a healthy life involves advocating for yourself with medical professionals and listening to your gut. She noted her experience being misdiagnosed for two years before she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000.

Drescher said the situation changed her perspective on health.

"I'm a bit of a control freak. I'll give a doctor a few tries, and if I feel like it's not the right fit, I find someone else," she told Verywell Health. "It's important to take responsibility for your own health. It's your life, and no one will care about it in the way you do. So, you have to do what's right for you and what you feel good about."