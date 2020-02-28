Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Says She Has Brain Tumor, Will Undergo 'Imminent' Surgery

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry announced Thursday that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and will need to undergo surgery.

McHenry, 33, revealed the news on Twitter after word had already gotten out about her diagnosis.

“I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent,” she wrote.

“I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent,” the former ESPN reporter continued. “Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

On Monday, McHenry told her followers she was preparing for an “MRI tomorrow for neck and brain.”

She admitted she had never had the procedure before and was “pretty nervous.”

Following her appointment, McHenry updated her social media, explaining that she had “good & bad news today” and urged others to “make your check-ups” and to “get an MRI early.”

“It could have saved me,” she wrote.

Staying strong, the television personality added that her diagnosis is “just another thing to take on.”

Several of McHenry’s Fox and ESPN colleagues responded to her tweets with words of support and strength.

“Sending you much love and strength. We are all behind you,” replied former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Jenna Laine, an ESPN NFL reporter, responded, “Sending so much love and prayer your way, Britt. You got this!”

ESPN’s vice president of production, Seth Markman, vowed: “We are all with you @BrittMcHenry.”

Meghan McCain — whose father Sen. John McCain died nearly a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer — tweeted to McHenry that she was “sending love and strength.”

“Please let me know if there’s anything we can do,” she added.

McHenry currently co-hosts UN-PC on the streaming service FOX Nation and was previously a Washington D.C.-based ESPN reporter.