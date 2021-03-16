Four European Countries Suspend Use of AstraZeneca’s COVID Vaccine as Company Says It's Safe

Germany, France, Italy and Spain have halted vaccinations with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine over concerns of blood clots, but the company and the World Health Organization assure its safety

Four European countries are suspending use of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine over concerns that it causes blood clots, despite assurances from the company and the World Health Organization that the vaccine is safe.

On Monday, Germany announced that it would stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, and soon after France, Italy and Spain said that they would do the same. The countries said that it was a precautionary move as they wait for more data on the vaccine. Several other countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Ireland had already halted use of the vaccine. The U.S. has not yet reviewed the vaccine for use.

The concern began after some people who had received the vaccine reported they developed blood clots, however, the number of cases was small. AstraZeneca said in a statement on Sunday that out of the more than 17 million people who received the vaccine, there were 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and 22 cases of pulmonary embolism as of early March.

AstraZeneca said that the number of cases is in line with what would typically occur in the general population, absent of a vaccine.

"Around 17 million people in the E.U. and U.K. have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population," Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

And the European Medicines Agency, the counterpart to the U.S.'s Food and Drug Administration, said in a statement that it is still investigating the blood clots but "many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the E.U. for different reasons. The number of thromboembolic events overall in vaccinated people seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population."

WHO also announced that it is looking into the cases, but that so far "there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine." They urged the countries to continue using the vaccine, warning that COVID-19 is far more of a threat.

The suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccine has further hampered the slow vaccine rollout in Europe. While 33 out of 100 adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose, France, Germany, Spain and Italy are lagging behind, and have given a dose to about 11 in 100, according to The New York Times.

The struggling vaccine campaign in Europe comes as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise. Italy's cases are spiking back up to their record-breaking highs from November, and hospitals in France are becoming overburdened.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has inoculated more than 20 million citizens, primarily with the AstraZeneca vaccine — and plans to continue using it. Since the UK started administering AstraZeneca's vaccine in January, along with Pfizer's, cases have dropped significantly, to about 5,700 new infections a day.