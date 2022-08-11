Formerly Conjoined Twins Teresa and Josie Turn 21: Inside Their Incredible Journey

01 of 09 Josie (on right) and Teresa in 2002, just months before their separation. Amy Waddell/ UCLA Childrens Hospital/Getty Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas were born joined at the head on July 25, 2001 in a Guatemalan village to Wenceslao and Leticia Quiej-Alvarez. The twin sisters were not expected to live more than a year.

02 of 09 UCLA/Getty With help from the nonprofit Healing the Children, the family was flown to Los Angeles and the twins underwent a grueling 23-hour separation surgery on Aug. 5, 2002 at UCLA Medical Center.

03 of 09 David Butow/Redux After returning to Guatemala, they contracted life-threatening brain infections. Teresa soon required round-the-clock care back in Los Angeles as Josie battled seizures and other medical complications. After realizing they couldn't properly care for their medical needs, the twins' parents made the excruciating decision to allow their daughters' American hosts to adopt them. Josie was adopted by Jenny Hull and Teresa was adopted by Werner and Florie Cajas.

04 of 09 David Butow/Redux Though the girls have different families, Josie and Teresa live 50 miles apart and come together several times a week for physical therapy. Josie uses a walker and attended a public school while Teresa attended a special needs school.

05 of 09 Courtesy Children's Hospital Los Angeles Josie and Teresa celebrated their Quinceanera at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where they received their separation surgery.

06 of 09 Courtesy Children's Hospital Los Angeles The twins celebrated their Quinceanera eating cake with hospital staff and family, and visited with many of the doctors, surgeons and nurses that have aided in their post-surgery treatment over the years.

07 of 09 David Butow/Redux "I adore her," Josie says of Teresa. "She can't walk or talk, but I can understand her, and she can understand me. We communicate through our eyes."

08 of 09 From left: Josie, mom Jenny, Teresa's mom Florie and Teresa's brother Werner at the twins' 21st birthday party. Yuri Hasegawa In July, Josie and Teresa celebrated their 21st birthdays surrounded by family. The sisters both graduated high school in 2020 and serve as the inspiration for Once Upon A Room, a nonprofit that provides personalized hospital room makeovers for children fighting serious illnesses.