Formerly Conjoined Twins Teresa and Josie Turn 21: Inside Their Incredible Journey

Two decades after their separation surgery, Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas are celebrating their 21st birthdays and their remarkable journeys

By Staff Author
Published on August 11, 2022 08:15 AM
Conjoined Twins rollout
Josie Hull (right) and her twin sister Teresa Cajas in July. Photo: Yuri Hasegawa
Conjoined Twins rollout
Josie (on right) and Teresa in 2002, just months before their separation. Amy Waddell/ UCLA Childrens Hospital/Getty

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas were born joined at the head on July 25, 2001 in a Guatemalan village to Wenceslao and Leticia Quiej-Alvarez. The twin sisters were not expected to live more than a year.

Conjoined Twins rollout
UCLA/Getty

With help from the nonprofit Healing the Children, the family was flown to Los Angeles and the twins underwent a grueling 23-hour separation surgery on Aug. 5, 2002 at UCLA Medical Center.

Image
David Butow/Redux

After returning to Guatemala, they contracted life-threatening brain infections. Teresa soon required round-the-clock care back in Los Angeles as Josie battled seizures and other medical complications. After realizing they couldn't properly care for their medical needs, the twins' parents made the excruciating decision to allow their daughters' American hosts to adopt them. Josie was adopted by Jenny Hull and Teresa was adopted by Werner and Florie Cajas.

Conjoined Twins rollout
David Butow/Redux

Though the girls have different families, Josie and Teresa live 50 miles apart and come together several times a week for physical therapy. Josie uses a walker and attended a public school while Teresa attended a special needs school.

Image
Courtesy Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Josie and Teresa celebrated their Quinceanera at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where they received their separation surgery.

Image
Courtesy Children's Hospital Los Angeles

The twins celebrated their Quinceanera eating cake with hospital staff and family, and visited with many of the doctors, surgeons and nurses that have aided in their post-surgery treatment over the years.

Image
David Butow/Redux

"I adore her," Josie says of Teresa. "She can't walk or talk, but I can understand her, and she can understand me. We communicate through our eyes."

Conjoined Twins rollout
From left: Josie, mom Jenny, Teresa's mom Florie and Teresa's brother Werner at the twins' 21st birthday party. Yuri Hasegawa

In July, Josie and Teresa celebrated their 21st birthdays surrounded by family. The sisters both graduated high school in 2020 and serve as the inspiration for Once Upon A Room, a nonprofit that provides personalized hospital room makeovers for children fighting serious illnesses.

Conjoined Twins rollout
Teresa (left) and Josie in July. Yuri Hasegawa

"As soon as they see each other, their faces always light up," says Teresa's brother of of the close bond between the twins. "They each know what the other has been through, and the moment teresa hears Josie's voice, her face breaks into a big smile."

