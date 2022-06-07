Teddi Mellencamp Slams Fans for Criticizing Her Cellulite: 'I Am Proud of It'
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is "proud" to show off her cellulite, even if others disagree.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, went with a hot pink flapper-esque dress for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday that bared the tops of her legs, which she was happy to show off in photos.
But after hitting the red carpet, Mellencamp Arroyave said that she started getting negative comments about her cellulite, which she quickly shut down on Instagram Monday.
"For anyone messaging me that I shouldn't have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it and most of us have it," she said. "Let's normalize the reality."
"I work hard for my mental and physical body to feel good," Mellencamp Arroyave added.
And while she wasn't going to stand for the cellulite criticism, the reality star agreed with the other frequent comment she was getting about her look.
"(For those messaging that the outfit looks like I am auditioning for DWTS — you aren't wrong. It does 🤣🤣🤣 💃🏼 )"
Mellencamp Arroyave, who runs the weight loss program All In by Teddi, makes a point to be honest with her followers about her body to normalize the changes it goes through. In February, after a short-lived stint on Celebrity Big Brother, she came back and candidly shared that she had gained 10 lbs. on the show.
"Today I stepped on scale for first time since going away 20 days ago. Not as punishment but to see where I am after nonstop candy and cakes in @bigbrothercbs," she wrote on Instagram. "I gained 10 lbs. while there."
In the post, Mellencamp Arroyave included photos where she posed in a bikini to hold herself "accountable" as she returned to her old routines.
"It's not about a number on the scale but how I feel when I am eating clean and taking care of my body and mind — my anxiety decreases," she said. "Today I am posting to hold myself accountable to making my overall health a priority again."
"Even those of us who are 'fitness influencers' go through different stages in our journeys," she added.