A decrease in safety measures related to COVID, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds, is likely related to the increase in flu numbers

Flu Cases on the Rise Across the U.S. as Mask Use Declines

As cases of COVID-19 decline, along with the use of face masks for protection, more instances of the flu are being reported across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's most recent flu report, which was released on Friday, shows that cases of the flu are on the rise across the country, and hospital admissions tied to the illness have increased over the past several weeks.

There have been at least 3.1 million flu illnesses, 31,000 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths from the flu this season, according to the CDC. Influenza A H3N2 has been the most common flu virus this season, with states in the central and south-central regions of the country having the highest number of cases.

Currently, the CDC says getting an annual flu vaccine is the "best way" to protect against the flu, and the organization recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get a shot "as long as flu activity continues."

Speaking with CNN, Dr. Angela Branche, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Rochester, said the increase in flu-related issues was somewhat expected.

"I have been tracking recent influenza activity nationally and locally. We are not surprised that influenza activity is increasing," she said.

"In a non-pandemic year, this pattern of flu activity would not be entirely unusual; to see influenza cases peak in January and then decline, with another surge in early Spring," Branche continued.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a health officer from Oregon, echoed similar sentiments to CNN, and offered an explanation for the increase in cases.

"We are concerned because this is usually the time that our flu season is winding down, but we are seeing this uptick in cases, and it could be tied to people's behavior: taking off their masks and returning to some of their more normal activities," he explained.

"Like the rest of the country, last year, we saw very little flu," Sidelinger added. "That wasn't because the flu virus disappeared. But those measures that people took to combat COVID — wearing their masks, limiting their gathering, trying to move things outside where spread of respiratory viruses is harder and is less easy — certainly limited flu."