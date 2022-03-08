Florida's Surgeon General Swiftly Criticized for Saying 'Healthy Kids' Shouldn't Get COVID Vaccine

Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that they are concerned about other health risks to children, despite multiple studies confirming that the vaccines are entirely safe

Florida's surgeon general saw backlash on Monday after he announced that "healthy kids" should not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis, said they would issue guidance making Florida "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children."

Ladapo and DeSantis attempted to justify this position by citing concerns about the potential health risks of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite multiple studies proving that it is entirely safe for children. The Centers for Disease Control urges people to get vaccinated since the virus itself poses a much larger health risk.

Ladapo did not offer any additional details on when the guidance would become official or what they would define as a "healthy" child.

The announcement came during a roundtable discussion led by DeSantis, a Republican who has been vocally against pandemic restrictions, during which the group heavily criticized the CDC and Biden administration for mask mandates and other mitigation efforts, CNN reported.

Though children are less likely to develop severe illness from COVID-19, they are still getting sick and spreading the virus. Since the beginning of January 2022, more that 4.8 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly half of all pediatric cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. And thousands were hospitalized during that period.

Children can also develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in the weeks after getting COVID-19, which causes the body to become inflamed and potentially damage major organs like the brain, lungs, heart and kidneys.

Ladapo and DeSantis had pointed to the risk of getting myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, from the vaccine. However, the CDC says cases of myocarditis "have rarely been reported, especially in adolescents and young adult males within several days after" vaccination. Additionally, the few who developed it have generally "responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly."

The Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics called Ladapo's announcement "irresponsible."

"The COVID-19 vaccine is our best hope for ending the pandemic," said chapter President Dr. Lisa Gwynn in a statement. "The Surgeon General's comments today misrepresent the benefits of the vaccine, which has been proven to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and long-term symptoms from COVID-19 in children and adolescents, including those who are otherwise healthy."

"It is irresponsible to advise parents not to vaccinate their children against this virus."