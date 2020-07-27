Florida's Youngest Coronavirus Victim Identified as 9-Year-Old Kimora 'Kimmie' Lynum

Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum was described as a "jovial, fun-loving, and free-spirited 9-year-old child" who had no pre-existing health conditions

The 9-year-old girl in Florida has been identified by her family after health officials reported her as the youngest person in state die from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum passed away from coronavirus complications after she went down for a nap on July 17, her mother Mikasha Young-Holmes told local news station WCJB.

The young girl started feeling ill on July 11 and was brought to a local hospital days later, Young-Holmes said. Though her daughter's temperature was 103 degrees, Kimmie diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and sent home, according to the mom.

"We took her to the hospital, the children's pediatric," Young-Holmes recalled, telling the outlet that Kimmie was not tested for coronavirus while they were at the hospital. "I thought they would have jumped on that when they saw her fever."

Days after returning home, Young-Holmes said Kimmie asked to take a nap one afternoon and never woke up.

"I was shaking her, yelling at her," she remembered. "I was just trying to bring her back. I tried, I tried everything I could to bring her back."

Young-Holmes said her daughter was tested for COVID-19 only after she was pronounced dead.

"After she had passed away, they tested her, and that's when they told me she was positive for COVID," she said, telling WCJB that she has no idea where her daughter contracted the virus. "At this point, I have no idea. I'm just still pretty much stuck in the now."

Kimmie did not have any preexisting health issues that would make her more susceptible to coronavirus, her cousin Dejeon Cain told NBC affiliate First Coast News.

Florida Department of Health said in a report of coronavirus fatalities that Kimmie's illness was not travel-related and she did not have contact with a person known to have COVID-19, the outlet reported.

"She was doing good at one point, and all of a sudden she had a situation with a fever," Cain said. "It hit home, and I think a lot of people out here are not understanding that we have to take this thing seriously."

According to health records, Kimmie is the fifth minor to die from coronavirus in Florida, CNN reported. Prior to her death, the youngest fatalities were an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County and an 11-year-old girl in Broward County.

A GoFundMe campaign was recently created to raise funds for Kimmie's medical bills and funeral expenses.

"Kimora, more affectionately known as 'Kimmie' was a jovial, fun-loving, and free-spirited 9-year-old child," a description for the fundraiser read. "She enjoyed the very simple things in life such as going to the park and making new friends. She was highly sociable, inquisitive and always happy."

As of Monday, there have at least 4,273,400 confirmed cases in the United States, with at least 147,000 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.