Florida Woman, 20, Has 100-Lb. Ovarian Cyst Removed: 'It Felt Like My Organs Were Being Crushed'

Allison Fisher opened up about her “second chance” at life after having a 104-lb. ovarian cyst, carrying about 46 liters of fluid, surgically removed

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 03:30 PM
allison fisher
Photo: Ascension Healthcare

A Florida woman is feeling lucky about her "second chance" at life after having a 100-lb. ovarian cyst surgically removed.

In 2020, Allison Fisher started experiencing constant stomach pain and her menstrual cycle became irregular, lasting almost a year. However, the 20-year-old decided to ignore the pain, admitting that she's hesitant going to the doctors because her weight was typically the focus.

"I let myself believe that if I ignored it, it would go away," Fisher told Action New Jax. "I was scared. I was just really scared."

"[Growing up,] regardless of what I was there for—whether it was a cold or an ear infection, I was always told, 'you need to lose weight. You need to lose weight,'" she explained. "If no one's going to listen to me, if they're always gonna tell me I need to lose weight, then what's the point of going? What's the point of listening to my body?"

However, the symptoms worsened and Fisher noticed a mass growing on her stomach. After seeing stories about ovarian cysts on social media, she started to worry. Her stomach was "rock hard," making it difficult to move or even stand for more than five minutes.

"I felt like I was pregnant with 10 kids," she explained. "I couldn't lay on my stomach. It felt like all my organs were being crushed."

allison fisher
Ascension Healthcare

Fisher finally saw a doctor right before Christmas 2022, when the mass started impacting her ability to breathe.

Dr. Martin Martino, a gynecologic oncology surgeon at Ascension St. Vincent's, told her she had a 104-lb. ovarian cyst growing inside of her, carrying about 46 liters of fluid, that had to be surgically removed.

allison fisher
Ascension Healthcare

"What was really interesting in [Fisher's] case is that once we removed it, we looked at the other ovary because now we could see it, and the left ovary was twisted three times," Martino told the outlet. "That [the left ovary] was about 10 centimeters that really helped us to be able to untwist it and save [Fisher's] future fertility, and the chance to have kids."

Following a successful surgery, Fisher said having the cyst removed feels like having a "second chance" at life.

"I can see my feet again, I haven't been able to do that in years. I can stand a little bit longer. I feel so much lighter, I feel like a person," she shared. "I can wear clothes, I can do things that normal people can do. Now, moving forward, I am in the beginning stages of weight-loss surgery, and I am really excited for what life has in store for me."

allison fisher
Ascension Healthcare

"There are other people out there who are in my shoes, other bigger people, who are just so scared to go to the doctor because of their weight," Fisher added. "I just want them to know that they shouldn't be scared."

Ovarian cysts are not uncommon; the Mayo Clinic states that "many women have ovarian cysts at some time," and most "present little or no discomfort and are harmless."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, Mayo Clinic notes that large or ruptured cysts "can cause serious symptoms," including pelvic pain, fullness or heaviness in the abdomen and bloating.

Related Articles
Narcan
FDA Approves Narcan Spray for Over-the-Counter Use Amid Sharply Rising Opioid Deaths in the U.S.
Adam's hand wearing the latest of revision of the prosthesis; Experimental prototype with a flexible tip designed for gripping fine pieces
Nebraska Man Gifted 3D-Printed Prosthetic Finger After He's Denied Insurance: 'It's Made Me Whole'
4/10 Death Doula Rollout
How This End-of-Life Doula Helps People Have a More Meaningful — and Beautiful — Death
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Lost 10 Lbs. After Silicone Removal, Says She Could've Died from Illegal Butt Injections
Christina Aguilera Says There’s ‘Four Different Places That I Can Orgasm from Around My Vagina’: ‘That’s the Truth
Christina Aguilera Promotes Sexual Wellness: 'There's 4 Different Places I Can Orgasm from Around My Vagina'
Drew Barrymore Has First Hot Flash—with Jennifer Aniston by Her Side: 'So Glad This Is Documented'
Drew Barrymore Has First Hot Flash — with Jennifer Aniston by Her Side: 'So Glad This Is Documented'
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Tells Critics She 'Looks Great' After Cosmetic Procedures: 'This Is Not All-Natural'
Amy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Shares First Photo After Split from Husband Michael Halterman
justine bateman
Justine Bateman Defends Her Decision to Age Naturally: 'My Face Represents Who I Am. I Like It'
tammy slatton
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Shares More Photos of Her Weight Loss
Selma Blair attends Hamptons International Film Festival.
Selma Blair Responds to 'Trolls' Who Call Her 'Narcissistic' for Posting About Her MS on Social Media
Kim Kardashian Shares Details of Intense Workout Regime: ‘We Lift Weights For 2 Hours Daily’
Kim Kardashian Shares Details of Her Intense Workout Regimen: 'We Lift Weights for 2 Hours Daily'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova attend "The Politician" New York Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova 'Proud' Martina Navratilova Has Beaten Cancer Diagnoses: 'Amazes Me'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Says Dementia Diagnosis Feels 'Very Lonely' but Community Is a 'Blessing'
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Shaquille O'Neal Trying to 'Move Without Crutches' One Week After Hip Surgery, Vows to Get Back in the Gym
Florida firefighter Adam Di Sarro blinded in one eye from contaminated eyedrops
Firefighter Adam DiSarro Says Recalled Contaminated Eye Drops Caused Blindness in One Eye