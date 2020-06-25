Florida Teenager Dies of Complications from Coronavirus Two Days After Her 17th Birthday

A teenager in Florida has died of complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) just two days after her 17th birthday.

Carsyn Davis, a student at Cypress Lake High School in Fort Myers, died Tuesday afternoon at 1:06 p.m., according to a statement on Carsyn's personal Facebook page, shared Thursday.

"We are incredibly saddened by her passing at this young age, but are comforted that she is pain free," the statement said. "Heaven gained an angel."

The statement went on to say that Carsyn "fought health challenges from the age of 2," including cancer and a rare autoimmune disorder, which required her to endure years of treatment and doctor visits.

"She lost her dad at the age of 10," the statement said. "Yet, she survived it all, never complaining and never focusing on herself. Even through the ravages of Covid, fighting to breathe, she never once shed a tear, complained or expressed fear."

A GoFundMe page was created prior to Carsyn's death to assist with the Davis family's medical costs. As of Thursday morning, the page has raised more than $5,000 with a goal of $7,500.

According to the page's description, Carsyn was brought to the hospital on Friday, June 19. Two days later, on her 17th birthday, her family learned that she was admitted into the ICU with COVID-19 in critical condition.

Carsyn was put on a ventilator that day, her family said, but on Monday, she was lifted to another hospital across the state to begin ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Carsyn died the following day.

The teen's high school orchestra department paid tribute to her in a heartfelt Facebook post and included the link to the GoFundMe page.

"We are heartbroken for the loss of a young lady who brought so much light into the world," Cypress Lake High School Orchestra said. "Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories so we can honor the joy and kindness that she brought to our school each and every day."

Florida is among over two dozen states, including Texas, Arizona, and California, that are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, despite rolling back stay-at-home orders.

As of Thursday morning, Florida has at least 109,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while at least 3,280 people in the state have died, according to the New York Times.