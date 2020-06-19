Florida Reports Its Highest Single-Day New Coronavirus Cases So Far at 3,822

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,822 new coronavirus cases on Friday, putting the state at 89,748 total confirmed cases

Friday marks a new high for single-day confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Florida, putting the total for the state at 89,748.

Sharing the updated statistics on their interactive map, the Florida Department of Health showed a 3,822-case increase from the total the previous day. Thursday's total was 3,207 — the second-highest single day of confirmed cases thus far, and making Friday's total a 19 percent jump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

New deaths attributed to the virus sat at 43, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,104. Hospitalizations, reports the Florida Department of Health, are at 12,774.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Gov. Ron DeSantis was still participating in a press conference in Miami regarding COVID-19 in South Florida, which remains the hardest hit region of the state.

According to CBS Miami, the governor, who drew criticism from his remarks, told reporters on Tuesday that he believed the rise in coronavirus cases was due to the "overwhelmingly Hispanic" individuals who "go to work in a school bus, and they are all just packed there like sardines, going across Palm Beach County or some of these other places, and there's all these opportunities to have transmission."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom People in masks riding bikes in Miami EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty

Florida is one of multiple states who are seeing their highest numbers of coronavirus cases yet since the pandemic first began to take hold in the United States in January, as they continue to pull back stay-at-home restrictions.

Beaches began to reopen across Florida in mid-April, including in Jacksonville, where a health care worker and 15 of her friends (as well as seven employees) recently contracted the virus after going to a bar.

In both Florida and Arizona, restaurants that had reopened to indoor dining have since closed after employees contracted COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.

While the rise in cases has come at a time when testing is more widely available, epidemiologists have said that these surges are more than just an increased number of test takers. In Florida, for example, more people are testing positive now than they were a month earlier.

Image zoom Visitors wearing masks at Universal Orlando Resort GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Beaches Packed With People Despite Coronavirus Concerns

While theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Central Florida are beginning to reopen in phases, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Thursday that everyone in the county must wear masks beginning Saturday, excluding those exercising outdoors and while eating inside business establishments.

The order includes individuals at Orlando International Airport, where all 22,000 employees are required to wear masks, WESH 2 News reported on Thursday.

"We do not want to experience another shutdown in our community," Demings said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "We're buying time with this measure."

As of Friday afternoon, more than 2.2 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 118,458 people have died as a result of the virus.